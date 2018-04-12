By the Numbers: Playoffs Throwback

As the Wine & Gold close out the regular season and get set for the 2018 Playoffs, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' past postseasons in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

22 … times the Cavs franchise has reached the postseason.

4 … trips to the NBA Finals, including three straight (2007, 2015, 2016, 2017).

137 … most points scored in a Playoff game by the Wine & Gold on June 9, 2017 against the Golden State Warriors.

53 … field goals made for the Playoff franchise record accomplished by the 1985 squad at the Boston Garden.

25 … triples canned during the Cavs blowout victory over the Atlanta Hawks on May 4, 2016.

49 … points scored by LeBron James on May 20, 2009 against the Orlando Magic for the franchise Playoffs record.

18 … dimes dropped by Mark Price for the Cavs' Playoffs highmark tallied in a 1990 postseason matchup against the Sixers.

21 … rebounds grabbed by Kevin Love during Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals for the franchise Playoffs record.

42 … assists dished out by the 1992 squad against the Celtics for the Cavs' Playoff best.

.595 … highest field goal percentage shot on two different Playoff occasions (May 7, 2010 at BOS & May 23, 2017 vs. BOS).

13 … straight Playoff wins for the Wine & Gold spanning from June 13, 2016 to May 19, 2017.