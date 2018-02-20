By the Numbers: Gettin' Back to Work

With All-Star in the rear view, and the Cavs riding momentum heading into the season's unofficial second half, Cavs.com dissects some digits from their current four-game winning streak in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

126.0 … points per game scored by the Wine & Gold in their four-game streak.

+12.0 … point differential during that span.

.543, .479 … field goal (188-346) and three-point percentage (68-142) garnered by the Cavs in the last quartet of contests.

.373 … opponent three-point percentage (56-150) allowed by Cleveland throughout the four.

10.5, 4.5, .536 … points, rebounds and field goal percentage averaged by rookie Cedi Osman during the streak.

140 … points scored (season-high) by the Cavs in their thrilling overtime victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 7 to begin the streak.

30.0, 9.5, 13.0 … points, rebounds and assists averaged by LeBron James throughout those wins.

50.8 … points averaged by the Cavs' reserves in that time frame.

+24 … advantage in fast break points in their four-game streak.

15.0, .593 … points per game and three-point percentage tallied by JR Smith during the last four.

27.5 … assists dished out per game by the Wine & Gold since February 7.

+42 … advantage in points in the paint in their four-game streak.