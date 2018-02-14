By the Numbers: Hey Now, You're an All-Star

Franchise All-Star Numerical Notations
Posted: Feb 14, 2018

With the Wine & Gold's All-Star Break underway, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Association's Midseason Classic in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

67 … All-Star games in NBA history.

6 … Midseason Classics - including 2018 - played in the Los Angeles area (2 Inglewood, 4 L.A.)

14 … straight All-Star starts for LeBron James when he suits up on Sunday.

5 … All-Star nods for Kevin Love who was named a reserve on January 24th.

17 … different Cavs players have represented Cleveland in the Midseason Classic.

11 … combined All-Star appearances by Mark Price, Larry Nance Sr. and Brad Daugherty from 1988 - 1994.

2,638,294 … fan votes tallied by LeBron James this season earning him a spot as a team captain by being the top vote-getter in the East.

15 … times the Cavaliers have had a representative in the weekend's Long Distance Shootout/Three-Point Contest.

2 … trophies former Cav legend, Mark Price, took home winning back-to-back contests in 1993 & 1994.

4 … occasions Cleveland has been repped by high-flyer in the Slam Dunk Contest. Larry Nance Jr. is set to make that number five this All-Star Saturday.

24.2, 6.0, 5.8 … point, rebound and assist averages for LeBron James in his prior 13 All-Star appearances.

10.7, 6.7, .500 … point, rebound averages and field goal percentage (13-26) averaged by Kevin Love in his five appearances.

9 … times in franchise history that at least two Cavs players have been selected for the Midseason Classic (1972, 1989, 1992, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018).

