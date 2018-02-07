By the Numbers: Throwback Thursday Edition
Numerical Notations of Franchise History Highs
presented by FanDuel
In the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' regular season records in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.
68 … points the Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat by on December 17, 1991 for their largest win in franchise history.
39 … points the Wine & Gold defeated the Charlotte Hornets by on January 23, 2015 at Quicken Loans Arena for their largest victory registered at The Q.
66 … wins during the 2008-09 campaign setting the franchise mark for victories for a single regular season.
4 … overtimes in the longest games played in Cavs history on October 18, 1974 in Portland and on January 29, 1980 against the Lakers at Richfield Coliseum.
65, 142 … field goals made and attempted for the regular season records in that 4OT classic at The Coliseum in 1980 against the Lakers.
13 … consecutive wins good enough for the longest regular season winning streak in which the Wine & Gold tied this campaign from November 11 through December 6 (March 7-31, 2009 and January 16, 2010 - February 11, 2010).
23 … victories in the Cavs' longest home winning streak spanning from October 30, 2008 - February 3, 2009.
77 … games that the Wine & Gold scored 100+ points for the franchise top total in a regular season during the 1979-80 campaign.
25, 46 … three-point field goals made and attempted for the regular season records tallied on March 3, 2017 against the Atlanta Hawks.
51, 59 … free throws made and attempted for the franchise high mark recorded on April 6, 1987 in Atlanta.
69 … total team rebounds snatched on January 12, 1973 at a game played in Pittsburgh against the Philadelphia 76ers.
45 … dimes dropped by the 1993 squad during matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
20 … steals swiped versus the L.A. Clippers on February 5, 1990 at the Richfield Coliseum.
21 … shots swatted by the Cavs in a 1989 matchup against the New York Knicks.