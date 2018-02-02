By the Numbers: Leaping into February

With the first month of the new year in the books, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' month of February in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

10 … games the Wine & Gold will play in the month of February.

2 … back-to-backs on the calendar for the second month of 2018 (Feb. 6 at ORL, Feb. 7 vs. MIN; Feb. 22 vs. WAS, Feb. 23 at MEM).

5 … games against Eastern conference opponents.

6 … days away from home in the Wine & Gold's longest road trip of the month stretching from February 8 through the 13th.

8 … days off during the All-Star break spanning between February 14th to the 21st.

5 … games against Western conference opponents with three of those happening at The Q. The Wine & Gold are 38-8 against the West at home dating back to January 21, 2015.

8,083 … approximate miles the Cavs will travel during the month.

9 … straight victories for the Cavaliers over the Magic at the Amway Center in Orlando. Cleveland travels to central Florida for the second time this regular season on February 6.

3:30 … tipoff time for the Cavs nationally-televised Sunday matinee matchups against the Boston Celtics on February 11th and San Antonio Spurs on February 25th.

9-2 … Cavaliers record in February last season.

22 … regular season games remaining for the Wine & Gold at the conclusion of February.