By the Numbers: How the West Was Won

Dating back to January 21, 2015, the Cavs are 38-7 in their home games against the Western Conference including a 6-1 mark this season. As the Wine & Gold get set to welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to The Land on Saturday, Cavs.com dissects some digits of the squad's recent success against the West in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

.844 … winning percentage against the Western Conference at Quicken Loans Arena since 1/21/15.

110.9 … points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold during that span.

+8.5 … point differential against the West over those 45 games in The Land.

.481 … combined field goal percentage (1,818 - 3,781) garnered by Cleveland throughout that time frame.

548 … three-pointers canned by the Cavs, averaging 12.2 triples in the last 45 home games against the West.

11 … game winning streak (longest during that span) dating from 1/21/15 to 12/17/15, nearly an entire calendar year.

.349 … three-point field goal percentage averaged by Western Conference squads when they've visited The Land since 1/21/15.

44.2 … team rebounds averaged by the Wine & Gold in their last 45 games against the West at The Q.

24.8 … average assists dished out by the Cavaliers during that period of time.

12.2 … fast break points Cleveland averaged in that span.

42.2 … average points in the paint from the Cavs in their dominant stretch against the opposite Conference.

8 … regular season home games remaining against the West this campaign.