By the Numbers: Halfway Season-Highs

When the Wine & Gold face the Raptors on Thursday in Toronto, it will be the Cavs' 41st game of the 2017-18 campaign. Cavs.com dissects some digits of the squad's season-high marks at the halfway point in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

13 … straight victories for the Cavaliers from Nov. 11 - Dec. 6.

131 … points scored by the Wine & Gold against the Magic in Orlando on Jan. 6.

48 … field goals made against the Hawks in a 123-114 victory at The Q on Dec. 12.

20, .526 … season-high triples made and three-point percentage (20-38) in that same game against Atlanta.

.561 … field goal percentage high mark (46-82) recorded by the Cavs as they defeated the Wizards, 130-122, on Nov. 3 in the nation's capital.

33 … free throws netted to fuel a 124-119 win against Milwaukee Bucks in The Land on Nov. 7.

1.000 … campaign-best free throw percentage on two separate occasions (17-17 on Oct. 20 at MIL, 18-18 on Jan. 3 at BOS).

53 … team rebounds grabbed by the Wine & Gold in their 111-104 road victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 11.

35 … season-high assists dished out by the Cavaliers in their aforementioned mid-December win against the Hawks.

15 … steals swiped by Cleveland on Dec. 6 at The Q during a 101-95 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

10 … blocks swatted as the Cavs edged the L.A. Clippers in overtime on Nov. 17 at The Q.

42 … regular season games remaining for the Wine & Gold in this campaign.