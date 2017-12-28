By the Numbers: Ringing in the New Year

With another month of the Wine & Gold's 2017-18 campaign coming to a close, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' upcoming month of January in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

14 … games the Wine & Gold will play in the month of January.

3 … back-to-backs on the calendar to start 2018 (1/2 vs. POR, 1/3 at BOS; 1/11 at TOR, 11/12 at IND; 1/30 at DET, 1/31 vs. MIA).

9 … games against Eastern conference opponents.

10 … days away from home in the Wine & Gold's longest road trip of the month stretching from January 3rd through the 12th.

4 … games against Central Division opponents in January (two home-and-home matchups against the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons).

5 … teams the Wine & Gold will be facing for the first time in the 2017-18 campaign during the month of January (1/2 vs. POR, 1/8 at MIN, 1/11 at TOR, 1/20 vs. OKC, 1/23 at SAS).

8,525 … approximate miles the Cavs will travel during the upcoming month.

8 … straight victories for the Cavaliers over the Magic at the Amway Center in Orlando. Cleveland travels to central Florida for the first time this regular season on January 6.

3:30 … tipoff time for the Cavs first nationally-televised Saturday matinee matchup of the season on January 20 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

5 … games the Wine & Gold will play against the Western Conference in the month (1/2 vs. POR, 1/8 at MIN, 1/15 vs. GSW, 1/20 vs. OKC, 1/23 at SAS).

6 … straight wins by Cleveland against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the club they'll play on January 8. Three of those wins coming at the location of that matchup, Minnesota's Target Center.

32 … regular season games remaining for the Wine & Gold at the conclusion of January.