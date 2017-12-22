By the Numbers: The Gift that Keeps on Giving

With Thursday's victory against the Bulls, the Wine & Gold ran their home winning streak to twelve games. As the Cavaliers get set to head West for the holidays, Cavs.com dissects some digits from Cleveland's success at The Q in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

45 ... days since the Cavaliers last lost in The Land.

113.3 ... points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold during their 12-game home streak.

+6.7 ... average point differential posted in those 12 wins in Cleveland.

25.8 ... assists per game dished out by the Cavaliers during that span.

12.8 ... average triples per game canned by the Wine & Gold in their last dozen games at The Q.

22.6, 10.5 ... points and rebounds averaged by Kevin Love through Cleveland's home streak.

.505, .412 ... field goal (494-979) and three-point (154-374) percentages averaged by the Cavaliers in their last 12 at home.

10+ ... points scored by Kyle Korver in the last six home wins, averaging 14.0 points on .580 shooting (.568 3FG) in 24.9 minutes over that stretch.

29.9, 9.8, 10.1 ... point, rebound and assist averages for LeBron James during the Cavaliers 12-game home winning streak.

34.1 ... combined points per game averaged by Dwyane Wade (12.5), Kyle Korver (12.1) and Jeff Green (9.5) during the 12 victories.

142-114 ... fastbreak points advantage by the Wine & Gold during their recent run in The Land.

4 ... times the Cavaliers swiped double-figure steals in the streak.

0 ... home games remaining in the year of 2017. The Wine & Gold return to The Q on January 2nd for their first contest of 2018 against Portland.