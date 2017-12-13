By the Numbers: Home Cookin'

With Tuesday's victory against the Hawks, the Wine & Gold ran their home winning streak to nine games. As the Cavaliers are in the midst of a homestand, Cavs.com dissects some digits from Cleveland's home cookin' in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

37 ... days since the Cavaliers last lost in The Land.

112.7 ... points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold during their nine-game home streak.

+6.6 ... average point differential posted in their nine wins in The Land.

.378 ... opponent's combined three point field goal percentage during that span.

13.0, .408 ... average triples per game and field goal percentage from beyond the arc garnered by the Wine & Gold in their last nine at The Q.

22.4, 11.5 ... points and rebounds averaged by Kevin Love through Cleveland's home streak.

.501 ... field goal percentage (367-732) averaged by the Cavaliers in their last nine at home.

222 ... dimes dropped by Cleveland as a squad in that span. In the spirit of giving, that's an impressive 24.7 average.

0.1 ... rebound percentage points that LeBron James is short from averaging a triple-double (30.1 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 10.0 apg) during the Cavaliers nine-game home winning streak.

25.9 ... combined points per game averaged by Dwyane Wade (13.9) and Kyle Korver (12.0) during the nine victories.

100-83 ... fastbreak points advantage by the Wine & Gold during the recent run in The Land.

2 ... times the Cavaliers swiped a season-high 12 steals in the streak (11/28 vs. Heat, 12/9 vs. Sixers).

3 ... more home games in the year of 2017 (12/14 vs. Lakers, 12/16 vs. Jazz, 12/21 vs. Bulls).