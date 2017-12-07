By the Numbers: Baker's Dozen

With Wednesday's victory against the Kings, the Wine & Gold tied a franchise record for consecutive victories. Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' 13 straight wins in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

2,856 ... days since the Cavaliers last won 13 straight games (1/16/10 - 2/11/10).

3 ... times the Cavaliers have won 13 straight games in franchise history (3/7/09-3/31/09, 1/16/10-2/11/10 and 11/11/17 - Present).

111.9 ... points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold during their streak.

10.4 ... average point differential posted in their baker's dozen wins.

12 ... steals recorded by the Cavaliers in their 108-97 win over Miami on 11/28/17, a season-high in thefts.

20.6, 10.6, .505, .906 ... points, rebounds, field goal and free throw percentages averaged by Kevin Love during the Cavs' winning streak.

18 ... triples canned to fuel a 121-114 win in Atlanta on 11/30/17. The three-pointer mark was a season-high for treys. During the streak, Cleveland has canned 177 three-points (13.6 per game).

100+ ... points scored by the Cavs in each of their 13 wins during the streak to make it 18 overall, tying their third-longest streak in franchise history (18, 1/19/85-2/20/85).

27.2, 8.9, 8.2, .573, .473 ... points, rebounds, assists, field goal and three point percentages averaged by LeBron James in the last 13 contests.

40+ ... points chipped in by Cleveland's bench in their last four games. The 'Flash Mob' has accomplished this feat on 17 occasions so far this season.

+11.7 ... Kyle Korver's +/- average during the streak, highest on the squad during that span.

7 ... straight victories on the road, tying a franchise record for victories away from The Land (four times, most recently 11/21/97-12/17/97).

28 ... days since the Wine & Gold last loss a game (11/9/17 at Houston).