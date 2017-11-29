By the Numbers: Back-to-Back Wins

The Wine & Gold garnered back-to-back victories against two young, contending Conference foes while extending their winning streak to nine games. Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers convincing consecutive wins against the Sixers and Heat in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

16.5 … average margin of victory in the Cavaliers' back-to-back wins.

75 … points scored by the Wine & Gold in the first half against the Heat on Tuesday. The point total was a season high for a half (previous 74 on 11/3/17 at WAS).

34-8 … Cleveland's record against the Atlantic Division since the 2015-16 season following their victory against the Sixers on Monday in Philly.

.485 … field goal percentage (81-167) posted by the Cavs in their last two victories.

.406 … combined opponent field goal percentage (73-180) allowed against the Sixers and Heat.

25.5, .500, .400, .850 … Kevin Love’s scoring average, field goal, three-point field goal and free throw percentages during the victories.

93 … total points scored by the Cavaliers' bench against the Sixers and Heat.

13 … double-doubles for LeBron James this season after doubling up against both the Philly (30 points, 14 rebounds) and Miami (21 points, 12 rebounds).

12 … steals by the Wine & Gold on Tuesday against the Heat, marking a season-high for thefts.

+14.5, +14 … Kyle Korver and JR Smith's +/- average during the back-to-back, respectively.

13.0 … triples canned per game by the Wine & Gold over the last two contests.

6 … Cleveland players averaging double figures in the past two matchups (James 25.5, Love 25.5, Wade 16.0, Smith 11.5, Korver 10.0, Green 10.0).

23.0 … assists per game dished out by the Cavaliers during the back-to-back.

94.0 … average points allowed by the Cavs in the consecutive wins.

9 … straight victories for the Wine & Gold as they head to Atlanta on Thursday.