By the Numbers: We're Goin' Streaking!

With Friday's 100-99 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, the Wine & Gold notched their seventh straight win while improving their overall record to 12-7. Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers recent streak in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

16 … days since the Wine & Gold last lost a game.

.812 … free throw percentage (134-165) posted by the Cavs in that span.

+8.9 … point differential in those seven contests.

18.6, 10.4 … Kevin Love’s scoring and rebounding averages over the course of Cleveland’s seven-game win streak – shooting an even 50 percent from the floor and 92 percent from the stripe over that span.

.333 … combined opponent three-point field goal percentage in the seven victories.

.462 … field goal percentage averaged by Cleveland during the streak.

27.1, 9.1, 8.0, .543, .488 … points, rebounds, assists, field-goal and three-point percentages averaged by LeBron James in the past seven games.

40+ … points scored by the Cavaliers' bench in five of the seven wins.

111.9 … points per game averaged by the Cavaliers during their seven-game streak.

13.6 … triples canned per game by the Wine & Gold in that span.

5 … Cleveland players averaging double figures in the past seven matchups (James 27.1, Love 18.6, Korver 12.4, Crowder 12.3, Wade 12.0).

23.1 … assists per game dished out by the Cavaliers during the streak.

+10.3 … Dwyane Wade's +/- average in the Cavs last seven victories.

9 … different Cavaliers who tallied at least 10+ points in one game during their seven straight wins (James, Love, Korver, Smith, Crowder, Calderon, Frye, Wade, Green).