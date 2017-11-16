By the Numbers: Successful Business Trip

The Wine & Gold just concluded their longest road trip on the young season with a 3-1 mark. Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers successful business trip in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

7 … straight victories over the Hornets after Wednesday night's 115-107 win in Charlotte.

8 … victories in a row for the Wine & Gold at Madison Square Garden as a result of Monday's 104-101 victory in the Big Apple.

5 … wins in their last six matchups against the Mavericks following this past Saturday's 111-104 victory in Dallas.

23 … points the Cavaliers came back from to edge the Knicks on Monday night. The Cavs outscored the Knicks, 43-25, in the fourth quarter.

18.5, 9.3 … points and rebounds averaged by Kevin Love during the trip.

110.8 … points averaged by the Wine & Gold over the course of the four-game roadie.

11 … three pointers notched by JR Smith (1,801) on the trip, passing Dallas' Dirk Nowitzki (1,798) for 13th most in NBA history.

19 … points dropped by Kyle Korver in the fourth quarter of Monday's thrilling Knicks matchup, the second time he has poured in that amount in a single period this season.

.835 … free throw percentage (76-91) posted by the Cavs through the past four road games.

.424 … shooting percentage the Cleveland defense held Dallas to last Saturday.

5 … Cleveland players who scored in double digits Wednesday night against the Hornets (James-31, Love-22, Green-13, Korver-11, Smith-10).

26.5, 7.5, 7.8, 1.5, .526, .444 … points, rebounds, assists, field-goal and three-point percentages averaged by LeBron James in the past four games.

39.8 … bench points scored by the Wine & Gold in three of the four road games, including 54 in the win at New York on November 13th.

53 … total triples, averaging 13.3 made threes per game during trip.