By the Numbers: Besting the Bucks

With Tuesday night's victory over Milwaukee, the Wine & Gold start off 2-0 in their season series against their divisional rivals. Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' recent success over the Bucks in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

10 … wins for the Wine & Gold in their last 12 meetings against the Bucks.

110.3 … average points scored by the Cavaliers in those 12 matchups as compared to 101.7 for the Bucks.

.485 … field goal percentage, including .408 (153-375) from deep in that 12-game span.

23.6 … assists per game dished out by the Wine & Gold during their last dozen contests with Milwaukee.

5 … straight overall victories versus their division rivals.

15 … career double-doubles posted by Kevin Love in 19 meetings against Milwaukee.

19.9, 12.5 … points and rebounds averaged for KLove's career against the Bucks following Tuesday night's 32 point, 16 rebound performance.

120 … points per game scored by the Cavaliers in their two victories versus Milwaukee this season.

.909 … free throw percentage (50-55) in this campaign for Cleveland through their two contests with the Bucks.

5 … threes made by JR Smith in Tuesday's victory over Milwaukee, propelling Swish to 14th place on the all-time three-point list with 1,790.

9 … wins by the Wine & Gold over the Bucks in the past 10 games at Quicken Loans Arena, including each of the last five home meetings.

5 … Cleveland players who scored in double digits Tuesday night against the Bucks (Love-32, James-30, Smith-20, Rose-10, Wade-10).

19 … day in December (in MIL) and March (at The Q) the Cavaliers and Bucks will play to finish their 2017-18 regular season series.