By the Numbers: November Up Next

With the first month of the Wine & Gold's 2017-18 campaign in the books, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' upcoming month of November in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

15 … games the Wine & Gold will play in the month of November.

1 … back-to-back on the calendar as the Cavaliers travel to Philly on Monday, November 27th followed by a home matchup against Miami on that Tuesday.

12 … games against Eastern conference opponents.

7 … days away from home in the Wine & Gold's longest road trip of the young season stretching from November 9th through the 15th.

3 … games against Central Division opponents in November. The Wine & Gold are 2-0 against division foes this season (116-97 win at MIL on 10/20, 119-112 victory vs. CHI on 10/24).

10-3 … record the Cavaliers posted in November 2016.

6,965 … approximate miles the Cavs will travel during the upcoming month.

.651 … winning percentage last season against each of the 13 opponents the Wine & Gold will play in November.

16 … wins tallied by the Cavs in the past 11 seasons against their November 17 opponent, the LA Clippers. LA has only won five.

3 … games the Wine & Gold will play against the Western Conference in November (11/9 at HOU, 11/11 at DAL, 11/17 vs. LAC).

9 … straight wins by Cleveland against the Philadelphia 76ers, the club they'll play on November 27.

3:00 … tipoff time for the Cavs first matinee matchup of the season on Sunday, November 5 against the Atlanta Hawks.