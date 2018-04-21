Turning the Tide in Indy

Mr. Cavalier Breaks Down Sunday's Pivotal Game 4 in Indiana
Posted: Apr 21, 2018


by Austin Carr (@MrCavalier34)
4/22/18 | Cavs.com

What’s happening, Cavalier fans. It’s AC – checking in before Game 4 in Indy.

The Cavaliers need to get this one tonight. If we do, we get homecourt advantage back and we’re back in business.

If George Hill is unable to go tonight, I’m good with Jose starting. I see us functioning better, because we need assists from more people than LeBron right now.

Right now, we just need a little more from some of our younger, more inexperienced role players. They’re finding out about Playoff basketball right now, and they’re experiencing some growing pains.

Again, the Playoffs are a different animal than the regular season. It's a different focus, a different preparation. And you have to learn it and go through it to understand it. It's just different -- a different feeling, a different pressure. The media scrutinizes you more.

So now, what you CAN'T do is let that bother your next performance if you've have a bad performance. And that's what a lot of them are going through now is understanding that it's a different animal that you're dealing with now.

Now they've had a little taste of it and they understand what's going on. And it's coming down to where they can make those adjustments and understand what it's all about. But you have to have better preparation -- understand your opponent to a tee. You've got to know what he had for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the Playoffs. It's nothing like the regular season.

But it’s not just the younger guys that are struggling. I’d like to see Kyle Korver get going tonight. He’s had a rough series finding his shot so far and I think a big part of it is that there's no flow to the offense. Shooters depend on flow, so you can anticipate where and when the ball is coming. Our offense doesn't have a good flow and that's what's hurting us right now.

"We need to come out aggressive and stay in that mode for all 48 minutes."

Mr. Cavalier, Austin Carr

But I think having Jose in the offense will changes things a little bit, because it seems like all season, having him in that lineup distributes the ball to people better – because now you'll have him and JR in the backcourt and LeBron at the 3, at his natural position, instead of having to play point guard.

Defensively, we’ve been very good so far.

Our individual defense has been good and help defense has been good. In terms of guarding Oladipo, they haven't let him turn the corner as much and they've attacked him further out. So that makes him give the ball up and he's not a guy that plays off the ball well.

So what we have to do now is, guys like Bogdanovic, we got to make sure those guys don't get too many good looks. We've got to stay close to them. In other words, you can't randomly switch a lot on this team; you've got to stay with shooters.

The Pacers make for a tough matchup for Cleveland. This was almost the worst matchup for us anywhere in the East – and we are actually having our Third Round in the First Round.

There hasn’t been a good flow to our offense, but you've got to give their defense some credit. At the same time, we were not executing our plays like we did during the regular season.

As far as Sunday night’s huge Game 4, I think it comes down to how resilient we can be.

They're going to be jacked up because they know they can put us in a hole with a win. We have to be mentally strong enough, which we haven't been all year. But tonight's going to be a mental test because you're going to have to overcome a lot of different things.

There's going to be a lot of swings and if we happen to be fortunate enough to get up by double digits we cannot give it up this time. We need to come out aggressive and stay in that mode for all 48 minutes.

If we do that, we’ll come out of tonight’s game tied at 2-2, heading to Cleveland to put the series back in our favor.

#CavsPacers Game 4 Postgame: Jeff Green - April 22, 2018

Cavaliers forward Jeff Green spoke with the media following Sunday's 104-100 Game 4 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Cavs at Pacers Game 4 - April 22, 2018

#CavsPacers Game 4 Postgame: Jeff Green - April 22, 2018

Cavaliers forward Jeff Green spoke with the media following Sunday's 104-100 Game 4 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Apr 23, 2018  |  03:24
#CavsPacers Game 4 Postgame: Jose Calderon - April 22, 2018

Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon spoke with the media following Sunday's 104-100 Game 4 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Apr 23, 2018  |  03:24
#CavsPacers Game 4 Postgame: JR Smith - April 22, 2018

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith spoke with the media following Sunday's 104-100 Game 4 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Apr 22, 2018  |  03:48
#CavsPacers Game 4 Postgame: Jordan Clarkson - April 22, 2018

Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson spoke with the media following Sunday's 104-100 Game 4 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Apr 22, 2018  |  03:17
#CavsPacers Game 4 Postgame: Kevin Love - April 22, 2018

Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Sunday's 104-100 Game 4 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Apr 22, 2018  |  01:52
#CavsPacers Game 4 Postgame: LeBron James - April 22, 2018

Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Sunday's 104-100 Game 4 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Apr 22, 2018  |  09:00
#CavsPacers Game 4 Postgame: Coach Lue - April 22, 2018

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Sunday's 104-100 Game 4 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Apr 22, 2018  |  06:54
#CavsPacers Game 4 On-Court Postgame: Kyle Korver - April 22, 2018

Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver spoke with FOX Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton following Sunday's 104-100 Game 4 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Apr 22, 2018  |  02:10
LeBron James (32 points) Highlights in Game 4

LeBron James scores a game-high 32 points to go along with team-highs of 13 rebounds and seven assists in the Cavs Game 4 win.
Apr 22, 2018  |  00:00
Korver Nets Back-to-Back Treys

Kyle Korver nets back-to-back triples to put the Cavs ahead late in the fourth quarter.
Apr 22, 2018  |  00:21
LBJ Swats Oladipo

Victor Oladipo thinks he has an easy bucket but LeBron James is there to swat his shot away.
Apr 22, 2018  |  00:08
Korver with the Corner Triple

Jose Calderon finds Kyle Korver in the corner for the triple.
Apr 22, 2018  |  00:15
Nance Jr. Throws the Hammer Down

LeBron James throws the nice bounce pass to Larry Nance Jr. for the slam.
Apr 22, 2018  |  00:28
Nance Jr. with the Fast Break Flush

LeBron James finds Larry Nance Jr. streaking down the floor for the fast break finish at the rim.
Apr 22, 2018  |  00:08
Featured Highlight: JR Swishes from Beyond Halfcourt

JR Smith nets the heave from 61 feet to close out the first quarter in Game 4.
Apr 22, 2018  |  00:20
LBJ Muscles Home the And-One

LeBron James snatches the offensive rebound and goes right back up to finish the layup, plus the foul, in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
Apr 22, 2018  |  00:22
#CavsPacers Game 4 Shootaround: LeBron James - April 22, 2018

Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media prior to Sunday's Game 4 shootaround at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana.
Apr 22, 2018  |  03:15
#CavsPacers Game 4 Shootaround: Coach Lue - April 22, 2018

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media prior to Sunday's Game 4 shootaround at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana.
Apr 22, 2018  |  01:56
GAME 4 RECAP: Cavs 104, Pacers 100

LeBron James led the way with 32 points and 13 rebounds as the Cavaliers beat the Pacers in Game 4.
Apr 22, 2018  |  00:03
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 4 at Indiana

Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 4 of the Wine & Gold's Eastern Conference First Round matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
Apr 21, 2018  |  00:59
"We need to continue to fight."

Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Saturday’s practice at Indiana as the Wine & Gold prep for Game 4 against the Pacers.
Apr 21, 2018  |  04:47
"We will be focused and ready to go."

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Saturday’s practice at Indiana as the Wine & Gold prep for Game 4 against the Pacers.
Apr 21, 2018  |  08:00
