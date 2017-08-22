Summer Instagraming with the Wine & Gold

From fun in the sun, to catching up with loved ones, checking in with friends old and new, and adding a few new faces to the Cavs family, the squad has had an exciting summer!

Check out some of their best Instagram posts from the offseason below:

”Live. Laugh. Love.” This comes easy for LeBron James while vacationing in beautiful Mexico!

¡Viva la familia! All smiles for JR Smith and family during baby Kota’s first vacation.

It’s wine time, my dudes! Channing Frye samples the local grapes while enjoying the scenic Oregon views.

Watch your head, Ed! 7’3” Edy Tavares shows off his new favorite way to get around during the offseason.

What’s more fun than buzzing around with baby Junie? Nothing comes close for Iman Shumpert!

Splash! Kay Felder teaches his little guy some dunking fundamentals on a pool hoop.

We’re not crying, you’re crying! Kevin Love shares a heartfelt thank you post for his teammate, friend and mentor, James Jones.

Always one with an eye for fashion, Tristan Thompson shows off his latest threads with a quick photo opp.

RJ is Road Trippin' this summer! Here, he paused to reunite with hometown friend Tim Salmon to compare Championship rings after throwing the first pitch at a Los Angeles Angels game.

Welcome to The Land, Cedi Osman! GM Koby Altman pauses for a photo with Cedi during his signing with the franchise.

New Cavalier Jeff Green shares some offseason work as he anticipates suiting up in Wine & Gold this October!

Kyle Korver is ready for more Wine & Gold buckets, and so are we!