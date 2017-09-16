Nike Introduces Cavaliers Statement Edition Uniform New Black Uniform Unveiled Tonight at Nike NBA Launch Event in California

Cleveland, OH – This evening at a star-studded event held at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, Nike hosted a launch party to introduce its new NBA Statement Edition uniform for the league’s 30 teams. As part of Nike’s trademark high-energy presentation, the Cleveland Cavaliers new Nike Statement Edition black uniform—the color that will forever be synonymous with the greatest game in Cavaliers basketball history—was unveiled.

The color black is a nod to the historic turning point in the 2016 NBA Finals when the Cavs wore their black-sleeved uniforms in Games 5 and 7 of the NBA Finals on their way to winning their first NBA Championship and Cleveland’s first major sports title in 52 years. Quickly becoming a player and fan favorite, black became a new and permanent addition to the Cavaliers color palette as part of the team’s recently introduced modernized brand.



The Cavs will wear the Statement Edition uniform for the first time on November 24th when the team takes on the Charlotte Hornets at Quicken Loans Arena. The black jersey, and each uniform that the Cavs wear this season, will feature the Nike Swoosh and Goodyear Wingfoot – two global emblems reflecting success, drive and determination. Goodyear and the Cavaliers announced a multi-year partnership in May for Goodyear’s Wingfoot logo to appear on all Cavs player game jerseys.

The Statement Edition is the third in a collection of four new Nike uniforms that will be worn during the 2017-18 season. The Association (white) and Icon (wine) Editions were introduced last month, while the fourth and final Edition will be unveiled at a later date. Each uniform was designed by the Cavs in collaboration with Nike.

A signature element of the new black uniforms are pinstripes that line the front of the jerseys to the middle of the shorts. These faint grey lines are shaped to invoke the imagery of the grain of the sword and represent the team’s toughness on the court. It’s the first time that pinstripes have been featured on a Cavs team uniform. The wine Cavs “C” logo with gold outline is displayed on the middle chest of the front of the jersey, while the famous Nike Swoosh logo is positioned on the upper right chest and the iconic Goodyear Wingfoot on the upper left. The uniform features a gold trim accent that outlines the V of the collar, runs down the side and back shoulders of the jersey and onto the shorts to shape the edges of a shield. The front and back player numbers are wine with a gold outline, while the lettering (last name) on the back of the uniform is gold. The trim on the shoulders and collar is wine, as is the waistband on the shorts that showcases the word “CAVS” front and center. The shorts also feature the wine Cavs “C” logo with gold outline on the side of both the right and left leg, as well as the NBA logo and Nike Swoosh on the upper front.