Wine & Gold Go Wire-to-Wire in Valley of the Sun
Cavs Get Roadie Back on Track, Thrash Lottery-Bound Suns
Michael Gonzales
Wrap-Up -- Fresh off two losses in Los Angeles and with a date against the league’s hottest squad set for Thursday, the Cavaliers almost needed to take Tuesday’s matchup in the Valley of the Sun.
They did exactly that, taking care of business in three quarters of efficient basketball – drubbing the Suns, 129-107, to even their mark on the longest roadie of the season at 2-2.
Still playing without Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, Rodney Hood and Cedi Osman, the Cavaliers continued to tweak the lineup – with Coach Tyronn Lue moving Kyle Korver into the starting lineup in place of JR Smith. The move worked to perfection – with Korver netting 16 of his 22 points in the first half and Smith coming off the bench with 14 points of his own.
After going 4-for-5 from long-range in Sunday’s loss to the Lakers, Korver stayed hot against Phoenix – going 5-of-6 from long-range and 6-of-7 from the floor overall. Swish had a nice overall outing in 22 minutes off the bench – 2-of-4 from deep to go with five boards, a steal and a blocked shot.
LeBron James made as many trips to the line on Tuesday (15) as he had in the previous three games combined – canning 13 of those free throws en route to his career-best 14th triple-double of the season, finishing with 28 points, 13 boards and 11 assists, all game-highs. For good measure, the King added a team-high tying three steals and a pair of swats.
Jordan Clarkson, the league’s second-ranked bench scorer, did nothing to hurt his standing – exploding for 17 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter. On the night, the fourth-year man went 8-of-14 from the floor, 6-of-10 from deep.
Jeff Green made his second straight start and finished with 11 points, as did Ante Zizic off the bench.
Green went just 4-of-12 from the field, but was outstanding on the defensive end – tallying three steals and a game-high three blocks.
Zizic continued to be the model of efficiency on the offensive end – going 5-for-5 from the floor on Tuesday – 19-for-22 since being pressed into the rotation five games ago.
George Hill had a solid night as the seventh Cavalier in double-figures – adding 10 points, three boards, two steals and a pair of assists.
LeBron James records his 14th triple-double of the season with win in Phoenix.
Larry Nance Jr. started the second half but left the game just over a minute into the third quarter with a sore right hamstring.
Rookie Josh Jackson and young vet T.J. Warren led the Suns with 19 points apiece; Warren doubling-up with 10 boards. Devin Booker – who came into the contest having scored at least 30 points in six of his previous seven games – was held to just 17 points on 7-for-17 shooting.
As a team, the Wine & Gold shot 49 percent from the floor and were 17-of-38 from beyond the arc. Cleveland handed out 25 assists and outscored Phoenix on the break, 27-15.
Turning Point -- In the Cavaliers’ much-needed wire-to-wire win, the turning point turned out to be the opening tip.
Cleveland was all business in this one – jumping out to a double-digit lead less than three minutes into the affair on Kyle Korver’s three free throws and never looking back. The Wine & Gold led by 20 after one quarter and by 16 at the break.
LeBron James started the fourth quarter, picking up the triple-double less than two minutes into the period and enjoying the rest of the victory from the bench.
By the Numbers – .769, .818 … Kyle Korver’s shooting percentage (10-of-13) and three-point percentage (9-of-11) over his last two games. The league’s four-time three-point percentage champ is slowly climbing the charts once again – currently sitting in the third spot at .440 – trailing only Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Utah’s Joe Ingles.
Quotable – Kyle Korver, on getting the start on Tuesday night in Phoenix …
”It went alright, I guess. I don’t know if this is a one-game thing or not. I told Ty (Lue) I was ready to do whatever he needs. Just call me up before the game starts.”
Up Next -- Following Tuesday’s blouwout in the Valley of the Sun, the Wine & Gold can see light at the end of the tunnel, with two more contests remaining on the six-game, 12-day trip. On Thursday night, the Cavaliers travel to Portland, where they’ll take on the red-hot Blazers, who’ve won 10 straight and will meet Cleveland after three nights off. The Cavs close out the trip on Saturday night in Chicago – taking on the Lottery-bound Bulls at the United Center before returning home for three-game homestand next week.
Calls of the Game
#CavsSuns Postgame Wrap-Up presented by Rocket Mortgage
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod checks in from Phoenix to wrap-up the Wine & Gold's victory against the Suns on Tuesday.
Cavs at Suns - March 13, 2018
#CavsSuns Postgame Wrap-Up presented by Rocket Mortgage
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod checks in from Phoenix to wrap-up the Wine & Gold's victory against the Suns on Tuesday.
| 04:22
#CavsSuns Postgame: Kyle Korver - March 13, 2018
Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver spoke with the media following Tuesday's 129-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
| 03:22
#CavsSuns Postgame: John Holland - March 13, 2018
Cavaliers guard John Holland spoke with the media following Tuesday's 129-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
| 03:07
#CavsSuns Postgame: George Hill - March 13, 2018
Cavaliers guard George Hill spoke with the media following Tuesday's 129-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
| 02:37
#CavsSuns Postgame: LeBron James - March 13, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Tuesday's 129-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
| 03:33
#CavsSuns Postgame: Coach Lue - March 13, 2018
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Tuesday's 129-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
| 04:35
#CavsSuns On-Court Postgame: Kyle Korver - March 13, 2018
Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver spoke with FOX Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton following Tuesday's 129-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
| 01:46
LeBron Records Triple Double at Suns
LeBron James finishes with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over the Suns.
| 02:47
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 129, Suns 107
LeBron James leads the way for the Cavaliers with his career-high 14th triple-double in a season (28 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) as Cleveland wins on the road over the Phoenix Suns, 129-107.
| 01:27
GameTime: Cavaliers Cruise Past Suns
The GameTime crew talks about the lineup changes that the Cavaliers made during a win over the Suns.
| 04:23
LBJ Tallies Triple-Double with Assist to Clarkson
LeBron James records his 14th triple-double of the season on this pretty pass to Jordan Clarkson for the slam.
| 00:18
LeBron Beats the 3Q Buzzer
LeBron James cans the triple to close out the third quarter.
| 00:13
Featured Highlight: LBJ Soars for the Windmill
LeBron James gets the steal and goes down the other end for the fancy breakaway flush.
| 00:18
LBJ with the Hoop and the Harm
LeBron James takes it strong into the paint and gets the bucket to fall, plus the foul, in this Goodyear 'More Driven' highlight.
| 00:19
Clarkson Feeds Zizic
Jordan Clarkson and Ante Zizic work the two-man game resulting in a emphatic finish.
| 00:13
Swish with the Fastbreak Flush
JR Smith gets free on the fastbreak and throws down the two-handed slam.
| 00:09
Holland Dimes Nance Jr.
John Holland drives baseline and drops it off the pretty dime to Larry Nance Jr. for the easy jam.
| 00:15
LBJ with the Swat
The Suns think they have an easy layup but LeBron James is there to swat it away.
| 00:11
#CavsSuns Shootaround: LeBron James - March 13, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media prior to Tuesday's shootaround at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
| 09:18
#CavsSuns Shootaround: Coach Lue - March 13, 2018
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media prior to Tuesday's shootaround at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
| 02:22