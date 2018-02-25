Spurs' Fourth-Quarter Push Sinks Cavs at The Q

Wrap-Up -- The final score might’ve looked like Sunday’s loss was a lopsided decision, but essentially, the Cavaliers hit one rough patch that led to their second straight home loss, falling, 110-94, on Sunday afternoon to the Spurs.

San Antonio led by two, 76-74, after three quarters, but the Spurs would score the first 11 points of the final period and the Wine & Gold never recovered.

The Cavaliers dropped the season series to San Antonio and fell for the second time at home after running off four straight wins before the break.

LeBron James flirted with his 12th triple-double of the season and posted his third 30-point game in his last four outings – but as in Cleveland’s previous home loss, he didn’t get a ton of help from his fellow starters.

James was the only member of the starting five in double-figures – finishing with 33 points on 14-for-25 shooting, including 2-of-5 from the floor to go with a team-high-tying 13 boards, a game-high nine assists and a steal.

LeBron also committed a game-high six turnovers and was just 3-of-4 from the stripe – the latter a point of contention with the officials. James’ four free throw attempts were a team-high as the Wine & Gold attempted just 14 free throws to 32 for San Antonio.

Jordan Clarkson saved his best work for the second stanza once again – notching 13 of his 17 points after intermission, going 7-of-14 from the floor and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Jeff Green was the only other Cavalier to tally double-figures, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Tristan Thompson had a solid afternoon on the glass, grabbing a season-high 13 boards in the loss.

Jeff Green tallied 14 points, including a monster dunk, in the Cavs', 110-94, loss to the Spurs Sunday afternoon at The Q.

The Cavaliers were good on paper – finishing with 28 fast break points and piling up 50 in the paint. Cleveland’s bench actually outscored San Antonio’s, 47-38, despite former Cavalier Danny Green finishing with 22 points for the Spurs.

Cleveland shot 42 percent from the floor but struggled once again from long-range – going 8-for-34 from deep on Sunday after posting an 8-for-35 mark in last Thursday’s defeat to the Wizards.

Turning Point -- Sunday’s turning point is as easy demarcation to spot as there’s been all year.

Heading into the fourth period, the nationally-televised matinee featured 11 ties and 15 lead-changes in a back-and-forth affair. But that all changed early in the fourth.

Danny Green began the quarter with three straight free throws, followed by six quick points from Dejounte Murray and a jumper from Pau Gasol. Kyle Korver cut San Antonio’s lead back to 10 with a triple on Cleveland’s next possession, but Kyle Anderson immediately killed the Cavs momentum with a layup on the other end.

Cleveland would get to within single-digits only once the rest of the way.

By the Numbers – 14.2, .527 … Jordan Clarkson’s scoring average and field goal percentage through his first five games as a Cavalier, notching double-figures in four of them.

Quotable – Coach Tyronn Lue, on Sunday afternoon’s loss to San Antonio …

"We just had a rough night shooting the basketball. It’s going to happen. I thought defensively we were pretty good. (San Antonio) ended up shooting 44 percent but at halftime they shot 34 percent. Overall, we did some good things but we still have to continue to get better."

Up Next -- The Wine & Gold longest homestand of the season got off to a rough start on Sunday against San Antonio, but they'll look to bounce back and simultaneously helping their Lottery standing when they welcome the Nets to town on Tuesday night. On Thursday night, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and the up-and-coming Sixers come to The Q, with a date against Mike Malone’s Denver Nuggets the following Saturday. The Cavs close out the homestand next Monday night when Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond the Pistons make their final visit to Cleveland this season.

Calls of the Game