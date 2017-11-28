LeBron, Bench Dominate Sixers for Eighth Straight

Wrap-Up -- For the second straight Monday, the Cavaliers traveled to take on a young East challenger looking to make a statement against the three-time Conference champs.

And for the second straight Monday, it was the Wine & Gold that made the statement.

In last Monday’s victory in Detroit, LeBron James set the tone early and the rest of the squad sealed the deal over the next three quarters. That was the exact formula in Philadelphia – with the four-time MVP notching 15 of his game-high 30 points in the first period and the bench outscoring the starters as the Cavs cruised past the Sixers, 113-91, at the Wells Fargo Center.

The victory was the Wine & Gold’s eighth straight win overall and 10th consecutive victory against the Sixers.

Since LeBron’s return in 2014, the Cavaliers have not lost to Philly and the King was determined early to continue that dominance in Monday’s landslide.

James went 5-for-9 in the first quarter, nearly outscoring Philly’s starting five – (16-15) – and giving Cleveland a seven-point edge after one. The bench did much of the heavy lifting from there, with Cleveland’s reserves combining for 57 points in the win.

On the night, LeBron notched 30 points in 31 minutes of work, going 12-for-22 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from long-range.

In a play emblematic of how well the ball bounced for the Cavaliers – on Monday night and over their eight-game run – James launched a triple with 3.9 seconds remaining in the first half and Cleveland up five. His attempt missed left and caromed hard into the corner. LeBron raced to the rebound, saved it in the corner, gathered and splashed home a three-pointer as the first half buzzer sounded.

LeBron finished with game-highs in rebounds, with 13, and assists – handing out six.

One category Number 23 didn’t lead both squads in was blocked shots. That honor belonged to Dwyane Wade – the second-best shot-blocking guard in NBA history aside from His Airness – who finished with a pair of swats and continued his brilliance leading Cleveland’s second unit.

Wade led three Cavalier reserves in double-figures with 15 points on 5-for-12 shooting, adding five assists and four boards.

Jeff Green was just as good – doubling-up with 14 points, 10 boards and three assists in 27 minutes of work, going 6-of-12 from the floor and snagging four of his boards off the offensive glass.

Channing Frye finished with 12 points, going 4-of-5 from the floor, including 2-of-3 to go with three boards and a pair of assists. Kyle Korver was almost as deadly from long-distance: hitting on 3-of-5 triples for nine points.

In Monday’s win, the Cavaliers’ bench outscored the starters, 57-56, and the quartet of Wade, Green, Frye and Korver were a combined +23.5 on the night.

Balanced scoring attack leads Cavs past Sixers.

Kevin Love also tallied double-figures, finishing with 13 points, and JR Smith netted double-figures in his second straight outing – going 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Joel Embiid led Philly with 30 points and 11 boards, but the Sixers shot just 38 percent from the floor – including a 3-for-28 mark from deep.

The Cavaliers were sharp in almost every facet of Monday’s win – outscoring Philly on the break, 15-4, handing out 25 assists on 41 makes and committing just a dozen miscues on the night, holding a team that’d been averaging over 111 points at home 20 below their season average.

Turning Point -- The Cavaliers have enough NBA veterans to realize the importance of closing quarters on the road, and Cleveland’s bench mob closed out the Sixers with a haymaker to close the third.

With 3:06 to go, Joel Embiid’s layup cut the Cavs’ two-touchdown lead to three, 72-69. But Kyle Korver responded with a three-pointer on the next possession and Channing Frye drilled one the next trip down.

A Jeff Green dunk followed by free throws from Green and Frye helped the Cavs cap a 14-4 run to end the third quarter. In the fourth, the Wine & Gold led by as many as 29.

By the Numbers – 6-1, 114.6, 10.3, … Cavaliers road record in November, points they’ve averaged and average margin of victory with one game away from The Q remaining this month.

Quotable – Dwyane Wade, on the Cavaliers veteran bench this season …

”We’re having fun. It’s not about numbers and statistics. It’s just about the game. Each night it’s someone different in that group that steps up and has a big night for us and we celebrate it – we celebrate each other having success.”

Up Next -- After dropping the Sixers in Philadelphia, the Cavaliers come home to complete their first back-to-back in over a month, hosting the Miami Heat for the first time this season on Tuesday night. Cleveland closes out the month on Thursday night in Atlanta before returning home to face the Grizzlies on Saturday at The Q. Next Monday night, it’s back out on the road as the Cavs make their first trip to the Windy City for their second showdown with the Bulls this season.

Calls of the Game