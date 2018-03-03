Cavs Can't Cool Off Nuggets, Fall Short at The Q

Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers weren’t facing Doug Moe’s free-wheeling, high-scoring Nuggets from the ‘70s on Saturday night, but it’d be hard to tell from looking at the scoreboard.

Denver canned 19 triples – including three in the final two minutes – to prolong the Wine & Gold’s struggles on their home floor, taking the, 126-117, decision on Saturday night at The Q.

The Cavaliers had no problem on the offensive end – with seven players notching double-figures and the team as a whole shooting 52 percent from the floor. Cleveland’s woes on Saturday night came on the defensive end, as the Nuggets – playing on the second night of a back-to-back – shot 55 percent from the floor, 54 percent from long-distance and 87 percent from the stripe.

Cleveland trailed by as many as 15 points in the third quarter before cutting Denver’s lead to a single point – 115-114 – with 2:40 to play in the fourth. But the Nuggets canned consecutive bombs on their next two possessions to put the game out of reach in the final seconds.

LeBron James notched his 13th triple-double of the season – leading Cleveland with 25 points, 15 assists and 10 boards, going 8-of-19 from the floor and 8-of-11 from the stripe.

J.R. Smith, fresh off a one-game suspension, did all of his damage after the intermission – netting all 19 points in the second half, going 7-for-12 from the floor on the night, including 2-of-5 from long-range.

George Hill had a solid night offensively – finishing with 17 points, going 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range. Tristan Thompson chipped in with 12 points and seven boards, and Cedi Osman notched 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Larry Nance Jr. chipped in with 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench – going 6-of-10 from the floor, including what might have been the dunk of the year, an explosive one-handed baseline jam over a helpless Mason Plumlee.

Jordan Clarkson notched double-figures for the seventh time in his eight outings as a Cavalier – tallying 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep.

Despite having all five starters score in double-digits, the Cavs were unable to rally past the Nuggets on Saturday night.

The Nuggets got a game-high 32 points from Gary Harris – who went 10-of-17 from the field, drilling six of Denver’s 19 triples. Will Barton, who came in averaging 22.0 points in his last four games off the bench against Cleveland, repeated the feat on Saturday – finishing with 23 points on 9-for-17 shooting, adding eight boards and seven assists.

Nikola Jokic – the best passing center in the league – showed his stuff in the win, leading Denver with eight assists to go with nine points and seven boards.

Turning Point -- Just like the turning point in Tuesday night’s win over the Nets, this one was easy to spot – and it came in the game’s closing moments.

After going on a 13-2 run to whittle away part of Denver’s 15-point edge late in the third quarter, the Cavaliers kept chipping away in the fourth – with free throws from J.R. Smith and LeBron James cutting the Nuggets’ lead to just a point with 2:40 to play.

But that was about as good as it’d get for the Wine & Gold. Treys by Paul Millsap and Gary Harris – followed by a Wilson Chandler dunk – put the Nuggets up nine, 123-114. Harris canned another triple for good measure after a Swish miss – putting Saturday’s affair on ice and sending the Wine & Gold to their fourth home loss since the break.

By the Numbers – 545 … Three-pointers that J.R. Smith has canned as a Cavalier – moving him past Danny Ferry and into seventh-place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Quotable – J.R. Smith, on his different mindset before and after halftime …

"I got better looks and just tried to be aggressive…(in the first half). I really didn’t see much opportunity. In the second half, I just figured, the hell with it – just be more aggressive and if they double me, try and get around them and then make a play. But just a different mindset I guess."

Up Next -- After falling to the Nuggets on Saturday night, the Wine & Gold wrap up their longest homestand of the season on Monday night when they welcome Andre Drummond and the Pistons to town for the final time this season. After that, the Cavaliers hit the road for their longest trip of the campaign – tipping off on Wednesday night against these same Nuggets. From there, Cleveland travels to Tinseltown for a Friday night meeting with the Clippers followed by a Sunday evening showdown with the Lakers. On Tuesday night, they travel to Phoenix for a matchup against the Suns and take on the Blazers two night later in Portland. The Cavs close out the roadie next Saturday night – St. Patrick’s Day – in the Windy City.

Calls of the Game