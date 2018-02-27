Hood's Heroics Leads Cavs Past Pesky Nets

Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers group of newcomers has made an immediate impact on the season – and for the first time since the Deadline deal, they put that on full display for the home folks.

All four came up big in different ways and at different times of the game, but it was Rodney Hood’s three-point play with just over 40 seconds remaining in regulation that finally pushed the Cavs past the scrappy Nets – 129-123 – on Tuesday night at The Q.

With Brooklyn leading by two, 117-115, with 1:32 to play, Larry Nance Jr. drained a 15-footer to tie the contest. But Jarrett Allen gave the Nets the lead back with a pair of free throws on the next possession.

Jordan Clarkson answered right back with a three-pointer to give Cleveland back the lead with 1:04 to play. Allen Crabbe proceeded to socre on a floater on Brooklyn’s next possession to retake the lead. But with 40 seconds remaining, Hood pulled-up for a 13-footer, was fouled by Allen, canned the shot and the tax – putting Cleveland ahead to stay for the win.

The fourth newcomer, George Hill, canned a pair of late free throws but was outstanding throughout the night – finishing with his Cavaliers-high, netting 26 points on 9-for-17 shooting, including 3-of-4 from long-distance, to go with five assists, three boards and a game-high three steals.

The game’s leading scorer, LeBron James, sealed up the first month in his career averaging a triple-double – averaging 27.0 points, 10.5 boards and 10.5 assists -- and he did it, appropriately enough, by finishing with his 12th triple-double of the season, tallying a game-high 31 points on 13-for-25 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, adding 12 rebounds, 11 assists and a steal.

James, who’s been the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Month in each of the past six seasons, looks like a lock for No. 7 – wrapping up the month with four 30-point performances in his last five games.

The Cavaliers got another big performance from their second unit – combining for 52 points in the win – even with Jeff Green sidelined on Tuesday with a sore lower back.

Kyle Korver did most of his damage in the second quarter – netting 14 of his 18 points in the period, going 4-for-6 from deep. Overall, Korver went 6-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-7 from three-point range in the win.

Hood and Clarkson finished with 14 points apiece – with Hood going 6-of-11 from the floor to go with four boards. Clarkson was 5-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-4 from long-distance, to go with three boards, three assists and a steal.

Nance Jr. was rock-solid once again – doubling-up with 10 points and 10 boards, going 4-of-5 from the floor, adding a blocked shot in 26 minutes of action off the bench.

George Hill scores a season-high 26 points to fuel Cavs win against Nets.

Tristan Thompson led both squads on the boards, grabbing 13 rebounds for the second straight game.

Seven players tallied double-figures for the Nets, who dropped their 10th straight decision at The Q. Former Buckeye, D’Angelo Russell, led the way with 25 points on 9-for-18 shooting, with Columbus native, Caris LeVert, coming off Brooklyn’s bench to finish with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Overall, the Wine & Gold shot 52 percent from the floor and an even 50 percent from three-point range – going 12-for-24 from deep. With three Cavaliers grabbing double-digit boards, Cleveland dominated Brooklyn on the boards, 55-39. After one half of basketball, the Cavaliers were just 2-of-7 from the stripe, but finished the game strong – going 8-of-9 in the final period.

Turning Point -- If you were looking for a turning point during Tuesday night’s nail-biter, you would’ve had to wait 47 minutes and 20 seconds to find it.

There were four ties and 10 lead-changes in the fourth quarter – including seven lead-changes over a two-minute span late in the period. It wasn’t until Rodney Hood’s and-one that one team was able to grab a lead and run with it -- with Cleveland outscoring the Nets, 9-2, over the game’s final 56 seconds.

By the Numbers – 8,000 … career assists for LeBron James – making him just the 11th player in NBA history to record that many helpers and the ONLY player in NBA history to have posted at least 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists.

Quotable – Jordan Clarkson, on LeBron James’ record-setting performance on Tuesday …

”He’s great. There’s nothing like him we’ve ever seen before. I feel like us young guys, we have seen him since he was in high school. He was on TV ever since then. So just being able to play here, having the opportunity to see that in action and how great he is, it’s dope. That’s a great accomplishment.”

Up Next -- After holding off the Nets on Tuesday night, the homestand rolls on this week – with Ben Simmons and the young Sixers rolling in for a nationally-televised tilt on Thursday. The Cavs get their first look at Mike Malone’s Nuggets on Saturday night before wrapping up the extended stay next Monday night when Blake Griffin and the Pistons make their final visit to The Q. Following the homestand, the Wine & Gold embark on a six-game West Coast junket that takes them to Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Portland before wrapping up on St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago.

Calls of the Game