Cavs Drop Nets Behind LeBron's Fourth-Quarter Outburst

Wrap-Up -- After already dropping one game to the Nets and in a dogfight after three quarters at The Q, LeBron James and the Cavaliers stopped “messing around” and finished off Brooklyn – winning their sixth straight contest, a 119-109 decision on Thanksgiving eve in Cleveland.

Following Wednesday’s win, Tyronn Lue explained that he told James in the halftime locker room that he was “messing around” in the first half. In the second stanza, James took an inadvertent shot from Tyler Zeller just above his lip that required stitches. When he returned to the floor, he was absolutely unstoppable.

The game was tied at 77-apiece after three quarters, but James went on a mission in the fourth – scoring 23 of his 33 points, going 7-for-8 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from long-range and 6-of-7 from the stripe in the period.

Overall, the four-time MVP finished with 33 points – his third 30-point effort in Cleveland’s last four games – hitting on 11-for-17 shooting, adding six boards, five assists and a pair of steals in the victory.

Kevin Love doubled-up for the 12th time this season – adding 18 points and a game-high 10 boards, going 7-for-18 from the floor, adding three assists and a blocked shot.

Dwyane Wade was outstanding off the bench again on Wednesday night, chipping in with 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting, adding five assists, four boards and a steal in just over 28 minutes of work.

Jae Crowder notched double-figures for the fourth time in his last six games – finishing with 14 points on 4-for-5 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 mark from long-range.

Five Cavs score in double-figures en route to a 119-109 win over the Nets.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the Nets with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting, with former Cavalier Joe Harris not far behind – adding 18 points off the bench, going 7-of-10 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Both teams shot 52 percent from the floor and canned 14 triples on the evening. But Cleveland dominated Brooklyn on the break, 15-2, and took 27 free throws to 16 for the Nets.

Turning Point -- Wednesday’s turning point was more of a person than a point – and that was the moment LeBron James broke the seal in the fourth quarter, canning a 30-footer to put the Cavaliers up four after trailing earlier in the period.

Both squads went back and forth until James started going off down the stretch, scoring 18 straight points from the 4:25 mark until just under a minute remaining – his final triple putting the Wine & Gold up 11 and sealing their sixth straight win, ninth straight over Brooklyn at The Q.

By the Numbers – 26 … players in NBA history – now including LeBron James – who have hit at least 1,500 three-pointers in their career.

Quotable – LeBron James, on the factors that went in to his big fourth quarter …

”You can’t force it. You’ve just got to let it come to you. There are times where you wish you could do it and sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in, but I put a lot of work into my craft and I believe that every shot I take is going to go in. But when I don’t have my teammates setting screens, defending, getting rebounds and cutting and things of that nature, then none of that’s even possible for me. So they get the most credit.”

Up Next -- After pulling past the Nets on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers return on the other side of Thanksgiving to face the Hornets on Friday night at The Q. After a weekend off, they travel to the City of Brotherly Love on Monday night for a date with Joel Embiid and the Sixers. Cleveland comes home the following night for their first back-to-back in over a month – taking on the Heat at The Q on Tuesday night before closing out the month of November next Thursday night against the Hawks in Atlanta.

Calls of the Game