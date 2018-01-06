Cavs Hold Off Magic, Snap Road Skid
Wine and Gold Get Well in Orlando, Snuff Late Magic Rally
Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers had their hands full with an Orlando squad that scored 40 points in the fourth quarter, but in the end it came down to (almost) the exact same result – with the Wine and Gold getting well on the road and winning for the 18th time in their last 19 meetings with the Magic – a 131-127 decision on Saturday night at the Amway Center.
The final score would indicate a back-and-forth shootout, but that wasn’t the case. Cleveland used a 40-point quarter of its own to take a 23-point lead in the third quarter.
But the Magic opened the fourth on a 12-2 run, canning five triples in the quarter and cutting the Cavaliers’ edge to just three, 128-125, with 40 seconds to play.
That’s when Isaiah Thomas – getting his first start as a Cavalier – shot the biggest miss of the game, an airball that an awaiting Dwyane Wade grabbed and laid back in, giving the Wine and Gold back a two-possession edge and just enough room to snap a five-game road slide.
LeBron James fell one assist shy of notching his first triple-double of the new year after piling up five in December – finishing with a game-high 33 points on 12-for-23 shooting, including 4-of-7 from long-range, to go with 10 board and nine assists, both team-highs. James was just as deadly on the defensive end, leading everyone with six steals and the starting lineup’s only blocked shot.
Kevin Love was dialed-in from long-range – finishing with 27 points, going 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, 8-of-17 from the floor overall, adding five rebounds in the win.
Isaiah Thomas looked sharp in his first start of the season, netting 19 points just over 21 minutes of work, going 7-of-13 from the floor with a pair of three-pointers in four attempts, adding four assists.
Despite a rough start to the fourth quarter, the Wine and Gold’s second unit topped the 40-point plateau for the 26th time – paced by Dwyane Wade, who played an outstanding floor game – finishing with 16 points, including the game-deciding put-back, going 7-of-9 overall to go with nine boards, three helpers and a steal.
Tristan Thompson continued to round back into form – finishing with nine points on 4-for-6 shooting to go with seven boards.
Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 30 points, going 13-for-26 from the floor with eight boards before fouling out late in the fourth. Bismack Biyombo led everyone with 11 boards as the Magic fell for the 24th time in their last 28 outings.
Balanced scoring attack leads Cavs to win in the Magic Kingdom.
Both teams shot an even 50 percent – with Cleveland canning 15 triples and Orlando, 14. But the Cavaliers connected on nine for free throws and forced 20 Magic turnovers that they converted into 33 points.
Turning Point -- Despite a sloppy fourth quarter, the Cavaliers showed just how potent they can be when they’re cooking.
Orlando cut Cleveland’s 11-point edge early in the third quarter to just four – 75-71. But Tyronn Lue’s squad simply dismantled the struggling Magic from there – going on a 30-11 run keyed by Kevin Love and Isaiah Thomas, who went a combined 5-of-7 from deep and notched 26 of Cleveland’s 40 points in the period.
The Magic shot 55 percent and heated up from beyond the in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t quite close the deal.
By the Numbers – 500 … three-pointers that J.R. Smith has drilled as a member of the Cavaliers – going 2-for-2 from long-range in Saturday’s win to become the 8th player in franchise history to hit 500 or more triples.
Quotable – Isaiah Thomas, on his first start with the Cavaliers …
”I think I was alright as long as we win I think I get a passing grade. I felt pretty good out there. Coach and the guys put me in position to be successful so I just go out there and try to make plays. My body felt a lot better and got more of a rhythm. Earlier that rust was still there when I was missing layups and free throws. As my body got going, I felt a lot better.”
Up Next -- The roadie rolls on for the Wine and Gold who leave the Sunshine State for the Twin Cities, taking on Tom Thibodeau’s Timberwolves on Monday night at the Target Center. On Thursday night, the Cavs take on the hottest team in the East when they travel north of the border to face the Raptors before wrapping up the trip the following night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse – the arena where their 13-game win streak came to an end – against the Pacers. They return home for the weekend – and they’ll need the rest – as the Warriors roll into The Q for the big MLK Day matchup on Monday night.
Calls of the Game
Cavs at Magic - January 6, 2018
