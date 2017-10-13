Wine & Gold Wrap Up Preseason with a Win

Whether it’s a December matchup during the regular season or the preseason finale with two-fifths of the starting lineup in warmups, the Wine & Gold just simply have the Orlando Magic’s number.

Dating back to February of 2013, the Cavaliers have won each of their last 17 regular season contests against the Magic, which is the franchise’s longest win streak against a single opponent in team history. The trend translated over to exhibition play on Friday night as the Wine & Gold notched their first victory this preseason with a 113-106 win in the Sunshine State.

Despite Kevin Love being a late scratch and LeBron James still nursing a sore ankle, the Cavaliers’ starters set the tone on the night, specifically their star-studded backcourt tandem of Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade. The combo combined to score 15 of the Wine & Gold’s first 19 points as the Cavaliers took at 31-30 after the first quarter.

Rose and Wade were so impressive that Head Coach Tyronn Lue decided to pull the plug on them for the night after the first stanza. Rose tallied nine points in as many minutes while Wade scored 15 points in just over 12 minutes of play.

Rose was well aware prior to the game that his minutes would be limited and made the most of his final tune-up.

“It was up to him (Head Coach Tyronn Lue). He told me I was playing eight or nine (minutes)," Rose explained. "He said I am in great shape, so that is one great thing to hear especially from the Head Coach."

Coach Lue echoed Rose's comments and is happy with his point guard's play.

"I’m pretty comfortable with him. He’s doing a good job. He knows all the plays. We’ve got to condense our package a little bit to fit our units. He’s doing a good job.”

Once Rose and Wade's nights were over, the second quarter belonged to the Magic. A late push gave Orlando the 57-54 edge at the half.

As they have the entire preseason, the Wine & Gold used the exhibition as an opportunity to tinker with lineups and started the second half with Jose Calderon, Kyle Korver, Iman Shumpert, Jeff Green and Ante Zizic.

The Cavaliers’ showed off their depth as the reserves took control of the game after intermission with the main rotation players cheering them on from the sidelines. With just under seven minutes left in the third, Iman Shumpert’s finger roll regained the lead for the Wine & Gold at 69-68. That’s when the Cavaliers’ savvy backup floor general, Jose Calderon, put his mark on the contest.

Calderon’s bank shot triple at the third quarter horn gave Cleveland a 90-80 lead heading into the final quarter. The 12-year vet from Spain would carry the Cavaliers the rest of the way, tallying team-highs of 18 points and five assists on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor including 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Orlando’s starters all logged more than 22-plus minutes with all five players scoring in double-figures led by Aaron Gordon’s 21 points and seven rebounds. The Magic concluded their preseason with a 3-3 record.

Cleveland concluded preseason with a 1-4 record but the scoreboard was never the goal. Mixing player combinations, getting a feel for one another, and most importantly, conditioning and health was at the top of the priority list.

“Guys are getting in better shape. Seeing how we play with pace. D. Rose (Derrick Rose) is phenomenal," praised Coach Lue. "Getting out of the preseason healthy was our most important thing, and now it’s ready to start the real thing. I’m excited about that.”

With a day off on Saturday and practices Sunday and Monday, the Wine & Gold will open the 2017-18 campaign with a highly-anticipated matchup against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday.

