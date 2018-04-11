Cavs Fall in Finale, Gear Up for Pacers

Wrap-Up -- If there’s such a thing as a successful loss, the Cavaliers experienced one on Wednesday night – falling to the Knicks but leaving the building with a healthy squad headed into tournament play this weekend.

New York took the relatively meaningless, 110-98, decision in the 2017-18 regular season finale at The Q and, paired with Philadelphia’s drubbing of the Bucks, locked the Wine & Gold into the fourth-seed and a First Round date with the Pacers for the second-straight season.

The only early drama was whether LeBron James – playing in his 82nd game for the first time in his 15-year career – would extend his NBA record of consecutive double-figure performances to 873 games.

He put that to rest early, notching his 10th point 11 minutes into the affair and taking the rest of the night to rest up for what he hopes is an eighth-straight Finals appearance. In his brief Wednesday-night stint, the squad’s sole iron man went 4-of-9 from the floor, adding five boards, a pair of assists and a steal.

With the starters taking most of the night off, some of the squad’s youngsters got an opportunity to shine – and the Cavs’ duo of international rookies, plus two-way player John Holland, showed why Cleveland’s future is bright.

Holland led the Cavaliers with 21 points off the bench – going 6-of-19 from the floor, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc, to go with five boards and a steal.

Ante Zizic was right behind, wrapping up a strong end to his freshman season, finishing with 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting, adding seven boards and a steal.

Cedi Osman got the start and pitched in with 18 points, going 7-for-18 from the floor to go with seven boards and six assists in 39 minutes of work.

Tristan Thompson rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 10 points on 5-for-10 shooting, grabbing five of his nine boards off the offensive glass.

Other than Osman, no Cavalier starter played more than 11 minutes. JR Smith, Jose Calderon and Jordan Clarkson each played less than seven minutes off the bench while Kevin Love, Kyle Korver and Rodney Hood were all inactive.

Cedi pops off 18 points in the Cavs' regular season finale loss to the New York Knicks.

The Cavaliers won 50 games and wrapped up the Central Division crown for the fourth-straight season. However, they’ll face a Pacers team that was a thorn in their side all season long – finishing as the only Eastern Conference team that held a winning record against Cleveland. They swept a very different Pacers out of the postseason one year ago.

The Knicks were without most of their leading men, but got some good performances from a trio of rookies.

Frank Ntilikita, who finished with 16 points, had his two best scoring games of the season these during these past two outings. Luke Kornet led both teams with 23 points off the bench, going 9-for-14 from the floor. Damyean Dotson doubled-up with 11 points and a game-high 10 boards.

Turning Point -- At about the halfway point of the second period, Coach Tyronn Lue went deep into a shallow bench and the Knicks took advantage.

After falling behind early in the second quarter, Cedi Osman’s jumper got the Cavaliers back to within four, 34-30, with 6:19 to play before half. But Frank Ntilikita and Isaiah Hicks keyed a 21-4 run that put the Knicks in the driver’s seat for the duration.

The Cavs cut New York’s lead to single-digits just once more the rest of the way.

By the Numbers – .796 … Ante Zizic’s field goal percentage (43-for-54) over his last 13 games of the season.

Quotable – LeBron James, on any advice he’d have for teammates who haven’t experienced the Playoffs …

"The best teacher in life is experience, so once they get out on the floor and get that energy and see what it’s all about, I think the basketball genes will kind of take over from there. But just don’t get too high or get too low on yourself – it’s a long series and it starts with one possession at a time. Knowing how important every possession is, because one possession in the first quarter can lose you a ball game if you’re not keying in on what needs to be done to help you win. So just be patient with it and just enjoy it. It’s a fun time."

Up Next -- The Cavaliers will take on the Pacers this weekend, with the schedule to be announced later on Wednesday night. Cleveland dropped its first three decisions to Indiana this year before handing them a, 115-108, defeat on January 26 at The Q.

Calls of the Game