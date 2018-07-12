Cavs Conquer Kings, Advance to Second Round

Game Summary

With already three impressive offensive showings so far in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, Collin "The Young Bull" Sexton took things up a notch on Wednesday afternoon, leading his new squad to a, 96-84, win over the Sacramento Kings while sophomores Ante Zizic and Cedi Osman took the day off to rest.

The Wine & Gold's third win of the summer came on the back of a personal-best 25 points from Sexton who added seven assists and four rebounds over 25 minutes of action at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Sexton was quick to attribute his explosiveness on Wednesday to his former collegiate coach, Avery Johnson, who saw Sexton's speed as a huge advantage that could be useful at the pro level.

"In college, coach Avery wanted me to utilize my speed to my advantage," Sexton recounted. "And it just turned over once I got to Summer League, so I'm just going to continue to use my speed to my advantage while I'm out there."

Sexton also explained how film sessions have helped him excel as a better shot selector so far in Vegas.

"I just watch a whole lot of film with coach Mike [Gerrity]," Sexton said. "So, we just watch a whole lot of film and he tells me what spots are going to be open and what shots to look for."

Of course, Wednesday's win wasn't solely a one-man outing. A number of Cavaliers contributed to an early lead in the first quarter before Sacramento took the reigns midway through the second. However, Cleveland was able to bounce back and quickly regained the lead which they held for the rest of the contest.

Like Sexton, Jamel Artis had his best offensive showing of the summer with 14 points on 5-for-9 from the field. The sophomore forward, who played his rookie season with the Orlando Magic last season, was also able to hit 2-of-3 shots from downtown while also grabbing seven rebounds.

Okaro White, the Cavaliers' only Summer League player with two professional seasons under his belt, posted 13 points and seven assists in Wednesday's win.

In total, five Cavaliers scored in double digits (Sexton-25, Artis-14, White-13, Billy Preston-10, Scoochie Smith-10) with the entire squad shooting a solid 47.2 percent from the floor (37.5 percent from beyond the arc). Cleveland held the edge in the assists, dishing out 17 assists in the win.

At the other end of the court, the Kings were led by forward Justin Jackson, who knocked down 20 points and four rebounds in his team's loss. Zach Auguste followed Jackson's lead, posting 19 points and nine rebounds for a near double-double.

Going forward, the Cavaliers will look to move on to the Quarterfinals with a win on Saturday night when they take on Zhou Qi and the Houston Rockets at 4:30 p.m. ET.