Cavs Conquer Kings, Advance to Second Round
Wine & Gold Move On in Tourney following Well-Rounded Performance
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
Game Summary
With already three impressive offensive showings so far in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, Collin "The Young Bull" Sexton took things up a notch on Wednesday afternoon, leading his new squad to a, 96-84, win over the Sacramento Kings while sophomores Ante Zizic and Cedi Osman took the day off to rest.
The Wine & Gold's third win of the summer came on the back of a personal-best 25 points from Sexton who added seven assists and four rebounds over 25 minutes of action at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Sexton was quick to attribute his explosiveness on Wednesday to his former collegiate coach, Avery Johnson, who saw Sexton's speed as a huge advantage that could be useful at the pro level.
CAVS ROUT KINGS, 96-84
Cavs.com has your full breakdown from Wednesday's Summer League game.
"In college, coach Avery wanted me to utilize my speed to my advantage," Sexton recounted. "And it just turned over once I got to Summer League, so I'm just going to continue to use my speed to my advantage while I'm out there."
Sexton also explained how film sessions have helped him excel as a better shot selector so far in Vegas.
"I just watch a whole lot of film with coach Mike [Gerrity]," Sexton said. "So, we just watch a whole lot of film and he tells me what spots are going to be open and what shots to look for."
Of course, Wednesday's win wasn't solely a one-man outing. A number of Cavaliers contributed to an early lead in the first quarter before Sacramento took the reigns midway through the second. However, Cleveland was able to bounce back and quickly regained the lead which they held for the rest of the contest.
Like Sexton, Jamel Artis had his best offensive showing of the summer with 14 points on 5-for-9 from the field. The sophomore forward, who played his rookie season with the Orlando Magic last season, was also able to hit 2-of-3 shots from downtown while also grabbing seven rebounds.
Okaro White, the Cavaliers' only Summer League player with two professional seasons under his belt, posted 13 points and seven assists in Wednesday's win.
In total, five Cavaliers scored in double digits (Sexton-25, Artis-14, White-13, Billy Preston-10, Scoochie Smith-10) with the entire squad shooting a solid 47.2 percent from the floor (37.5 percent from beyond the arc). Cleveland held the edge in the assists, dishing out 17 assists in the win.
At the other end of the court, the Kings were led by forward Justin Jackson, who knocked down 20 points and four rebounds in his team's loss. Zach Auguste followed Jackson's lead, posting 19 points and nine rebounds for a near double-double.
Going forward, the Cavaliers will look to move on to the Quarterfinals with a win on Saturday night when they take on Zhou Qi and the Houston Rockets at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Collin Sexton Walk-Off Interview
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with NBA TV's Rosalyn Gold-Onwude following Wednesday's 96-84 victory over the Sacramento Kings in Summer League action in Las Vegas.
Cavs vs. Kings Summer League Game 4 - July 11, 2018
Collin Sexton Walk-Off Interview
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with NBA TV's Rosalyn Gold-Onwude following Wednesday's 96-84 victory over the Sacramento Kings in Summer League action in Las Vegas.
| 01:40
Sexton Tallies 25 points in Wednesday's Victory
Collin Sexton posted a team-high 25 points in the Cavaliers', 96-84, win over the Kings on Wednesday, July 11.
| 00:00
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 96, Kings 84
Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers over the Kings, 96-84.
| 00:00
Scoochie Shakes & Bakes Defender
Scoochie Smith closes the third quarter with a beautiful fake-out to help extend the Cavs' lead over the Kings.
| 00:18
Preston Slams It After Pretty Pass from Scoochie
Billy Preston snags a beautiful behind-the-back pass from Scoochie Smith before hammering the rim in the fourth quarter against the Kings.
| 00:13
Preston Says "Get That Weak Stuff Outta Here!"
Preston rises up to block the shot in the Cavs' game against the Kings on Wednesday.
| 00:09
Sexton Takes it Himself
Collin Sexton goes coast to coast in the first quarter of the Cavaliers' Summer League game against the Sacramento Kings on July 11, 2018.
| 00:14
Featured Highlight: Lee Throws Down the Big Jam
Marcus Lee throws down a huge dunk early on in the Cavs' Summer League game vs. the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday afternoon.
| 00:13