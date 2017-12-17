Cavs Hold Off Jazz, Wrap Up Perfect Homestand

Wrap-Up -- Even with the Jazz turning the tables on Cleveland – canning 17 three-pointers on the night – the Wine & Gold weathered the storm and held on for their 17th win the last 18 outings, sinking Utah, 109-100, on Saturday night at The Q.

The Cavaliers made it 11 straight on their home floor and haven’t lost to a Western Conference squad on the corner of Huron and Ontario all season.

Playing the fourth game of a brutal six-game trip – and without the services of their top two bigs, Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors – the Jazz hung tough with the Eastern Conference’s hottest squad. The Cavs didn’t trail at any point in the second stanza, but they also couldn’t completely pull away from Quin Snyder’s scrappy club either.

LeBron James recorded his second straight triple-double – his fourth of the season and 60th of his career – leading both teams with 29 points to go with 11 boards, 10 assists and a steal, going 9-for-15 from the floor and a perfect 10-of-10 from the stripe.

Kevin Love followed up with 15 points, going 7-for-14 from the field to go with five boards and four helpers.

LeBron and Love were the only starters to notch double-figures in the win, but three reserves – Kyle Korver, Jeff Green and Cedi Osman – combined for 33 of Cleveland’s 46 bench points, going 7-for-8 from long-range in the win.

Korver finished with 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep. Green was perfect in three attempts from beyond the arc and rookie Cedi Osman added a career-high 10 points, going 4-of-5 from the floor, including 2-for-2 from long-distance.

Impressive rookie Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 26 points, going 11-for-16 from the floor. Like the Cavs, Utah had three reserves notch double-figures in the loss.

The Cavaliers extended their string of game with at least 10 three-pointers to 19 straight games – going 10-for-22 from deep. But Utah was even better, hitting on 17 of their 34 three-point attempts. But the Wine & Gold went 15-for-17 from the stripe and, with the Jazz’ best bigs out of commission, handled them on the boards and in the paint.

Turning Point -- The Cavaliers actually took their final lead of the game in the second quarter, but Utah would not go away – cutting Cleveland’s eight-point edge to a single point, 70-69, with 2:15 to play in the third period.

But a layup by Kyle Korver, followed by back-to-back bombs from Jeff Green and Cedi Osman keyed a quick 8-0 run that gave the Wine & Gold some breathing room. Utah didn’t get closer than five points the rest of the way.

By the Numbers – 114.5, .518, .472, 30.8 … points, shooting percentage – from the floor and beyond the arc – and assists, respectively, that the Cavaliers averaged in going 4-0 on their recent homestand.

Quotable – Kevin Love, on LeBron James’ brilliance at age 32 …

”Knowing the history of the game, in their 15th year, I don’t know if anybody has gone about it like this – dominated night in and night out and done it so effectively and so efficiently. It’s tough to really put in to words what he’s able to do on a nightly basis. This is my fourth year playing with him, but as far as what I’ve seen out of him, especially this year, this is the very best I’ve seen.”

Up Next -- Following their unblemished four-game homestand, the Wine & Gold finally get back on the road – traveling to the nation’s capital for a Sunday evening showdown with John Wall and the Wizards. The Cavaliers then head for Milwaukee for the second time this season – taking on the Greek Freak and Co. on Tuesday night. Cleveland comes home to face off against the Bulls on Thursday night at The Q in the final contest before a three-game West Coast trip – beginning on Christmas Day in Oakland, followed by stops in Sacramento and Utah to wrap up the 2017 calendar year.

