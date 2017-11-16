Cavs Sting Hornets to Wrap Up Roadie

Wrap-Up -- Last week, the Wine & Gold embarked on their four-game road trip with some serious question marks – having dropped five of seven before they departed.

But after wrapping up the junket with a 3-1 mark – pulling away from the Hornets in the fourth quarter for the 115-107 win in Charlotte – everything seems right again in CavalierLand.

With the win, the Cavaliers continued their mastery of the Hornets – extending their win streak to six straight and 10 of the last 11.

The Hornets took a six-point lead into the halftime locker room, but Tyronn Lue’s squad held Charlotte to just 17 points on 5-for-18 shooting in the third quarter before giving themselves some breathing room in the fourth.

LeBron James led all scorers with 31 points – going 12-for-24 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long-distance, adding a team-high eight assists, six boards, two steals and a blocked shot.

Kevin Love doubled-up for the fourth straight game against Charlotte – finishing with 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting to go with a game-high 10 boards in the win.

Once again, Cleveland got a nice lift from the bench which combined for 40 points.

Jeff Green chipped in with 13 points, going 5-of-8 from the floor to go with seven boards. Kyle Korver cooled down from long-range, but still finished with 11 points. Channing Frye had his second straight solid game – adding nine points and eight boards. And Dwyane Wade played another rock-solid floor game – finishing with seven points, seven boards, five assists and a pair of steals.

The only other Cavalier starter in double-figures was J.R. Smith, who notched 10 points, five boards, three assists and a pair of steals.

The Hornets – who dropped their fifth straight on Wednesday night – got an expected lift from Nicolas Batum’s season debut, but it wasn’t enough. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist led Charlotte with 22 points, going 10-for-14 from the floor. Dwight Howard was largely ineffective against Love – finishing with just eight points and five boards in the loss.

Cleveland didn’t shoot the ball exceptionally well – connecting on just 43 percent of its shots compared to Charlotte’s 48 percent. But the Cavaliers drilled 13 three-pointers to the Hornets’ six and were excellent again from the stripe, going 18-for-20 on the night.

LBJ and KLove lead the Cavaliers scoring attack.

Turning Point -- Wednesday’s affair featured 10 ties and 15 lead-changes, none of which took place in the fourth quarter.

After intermission, the Wine & Gold quickly erased Charlotte’s six-point halftime advantage, using a 10-3 run to start the second half. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s jumper gave the Hornets a four-point lead late in the third, but that’s as good as it would get for the home team.

With the Hornets leading by one – 84-83 – Kyle Korver drilled his first triple of the evening and, true to form on the four-game trip – it was a big one, giving Cleveland its final lead of the night. The Cavs eventually took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back.

By the Numbers – .869 … LeBron James’ career winning percentage (40-6) against Charlotte – with a 10-1 mark since his return to Cleveland in 2014. James now has 19 career 30-point outings against Charlotte -- averaging 27.8 points, 7.6 boards and 7.3 assists all-time.

Quotable – LeBron James, on Cleveland’s successful four-game trip …

”Initially we started off the road trip in Houston and we felt like we played better ball. We gave ourselves a chance to win that game, we did a lot of good things, and I think that carried on throughout a lot of spots on this road trip. So 3-1, at this point, we’ll take that and hopefully use that momentum going back home and get a win.”

Up Next -- After wrapping up their longest road trip of the young season with a 3-1 mark, the Wine & Gold return home for a Friday night matchup with the struggling Clippers, who’ll come to The Q having lost eight of their last nine. After a two-day break – their first of the month – the Cavaliers face off against the Central Division-leading Pistons on Monday night in Motown. The Cavs come back to The Q to bookend Thanksgiving with a Wednesday night matchup with the Nets followed by a Friday night meeting with the Hornets before closing out November with two of their last three on the road.

Calls of the Game