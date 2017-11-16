Cavs Sting Hornets to Wrap Up Roadie
Cleveland Finished Trip 3-1 After Dropping Hornets in Charlotte
Wrap-Up -- Last week, the Wine & Gold embarked on their four-game road trip with some serious question marks – having dropped five of seven before they departed.
But after wrapping up the junket with a 3-1 mark – pulling away from the Hornets in the fourth quarter for the 115-107 win in Charlotte – everything seems right again in CavalierLand.
With the win, the Cavaliers continued their mastery of the Hornets – extending their win streak to six straight and 10 of the last 11.
The Hornets took a six-point lead into the halftime locker room, but Tyronn Lue’s squad held Charlotte to just 17 points on 5-for-18 shooting in the third quarter before giving themselves some breathing room in the fourth.
LeBron James led all scorers with 31 points – going 12-for-24 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long-distance, adding a team-high eight assists, six boards, two steals and a blocked shot.
Kevin Love doubled-up for the fourth straight game against Charlotte – finishing with 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting to go with a game-high 10 boards in the win.
Once again, Cleveland got a nice lift from the bench which combined for 40 points.
Jeff Green chipped in with 13 points, going 5-of-8 from the floor to go with seven boards. Kyle Korver cooled down from long-range, but still finished with 11 points. Channing Frye had his second straight solid game – adding nine points and eight boards. And Dwyane Wade played another rock-solid floor game – finishing with seven points, seven boards, five assists and a pair of steals.
The only other Cavalier starter in double-figures was J.R. Smith, who notched 10 points, five boards, three assists and a pair of steals.
The Hornets – who dropped their fifth straight on Wednesday night – got an expected lift from Nicolas Batum’s season debut, but it wasn’t enough. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist led Charlotte with 22 points, going 10-for-14 from the floor. Dwight Howard was largely ineffective against Love – finishing with just eight points and five boards in the loss.
Cleveland didn’t shoot the ball exceptionally well – connecting on just 43 percent of its shots compared to Charlotte’s 48 percent. But the Cavaliers drilled 13 three-pointers to the Hornets’ six and were excellent again from the stripe, going 18-for-20 on the night.
LBJ and KLove lead the Cavaliers scoring attack.
Turning Point -- Wednesday’s affair featured 10 ties and 15 lead-changes, none of which took place in the fourth quarter.
After intermission, the Wine & Gold quickly erased Charlotte’s six-point halftime advantage, using a 10-3 run to start the second half. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s jumper gave the Hornets a four-point lead late in the third, but that’s as good as it would get for the home team.
With the Hornets leading by one – 84-83 – Kyle Korver drilled his first triple of the evening and, true to form on the four-game trip – it was a big one, giving Cleveland its final lead of the night. The Cavs eventually took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back.
By the Numbers – .869 … LeBron James’ career winning percentage (40-6) against Charlotte – with a 10-1 mark since his return to Cleveland in 2014. James now has 19 career 30-point outings against Charlotte -- averaging 27.8 points, 7.6 boards and 7.3 assists all-time.
Quotable – LeBron James, on Cleveland’s successful four-game trip …
”Initially we started off the road trip in Houston and we felt like we played better ball. We gave ourselves a chance to win that game, we did a lot of good things, and I think that carried on throughout a lot of spots on this road trip. So 3-1, at this point, we’ll take that and hopefully use that momentum going back home and get a win.”
Up Next -- After wrapping up their longest road trip of the young season with a 3-1 mark, the Wine & Gold return home for a Friday night matchup with the struggling Clippers, who’ll come to The Q having lost eight of their last nine. After a two-day break – their first of the month – the Cavaliers face off against the Central Division-leading Pistons on Monday night in Motown. The Cavs come back to The Q to bookend Thanksgiving with a Wednesday night matchup with the Nets followed by a Friday night meeting with the Hornets before closing out November with two of their last three on the road.
Cavs.com Wrap Up from Charlotte
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod checks in from Charlotte to recap the Wine & Gold's victory at the Spectrum Center.
Cavs at Hornets - November 15, 2017
