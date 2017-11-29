Wine & Gold Go Wire-to-Wire for Ninth Straight

Wrap-Up -- Kevin Love isn’t your prototypical NBA center. But he’s gotten the best of one traditional big man after another during the Wine & Gold’s recent run – and he and the Cavaliers continued that roll on Tuesday night at The Q.

Love scored 22 of his season-high 38 points in the opening period, helping spot the Wine & Gold a double-digit lead they’d maintain for most of the night – blowing out their second straight foe and running their league-best win streak to nine games with a 108-97 decision that wasn’t as close as the final score would indicate.

The Heat came to Cleveland having won three straight, but Love and Co. deflated them early. Even LeBron James getting the first ejection of his 15-year career couldn’t slow down the streaking Cavs.

With just under two minutes to play in the third and the Cavaliers up 23, James thought he was fouled on a right-handed floater and registered his complaint vehemently to referee Kane Fitzgerald – who slapped LeBron with a pair of technical, sending the King to the showers with 21 points and a game-high 12 boards.

Love finished two points shy of his Cavalier-high – a 40-point outburst last season against Portland at Quicken Loans Arena. On Tuesday night against Miami, Love went 10-for-16 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from long-range, and 14-of-17 from the stripe, adding nine boards, two assists and a pair of steals.

Before James was shown the door, he was also 10-of-16 from the floor in Tuesday’s win – adding a dozen boards, a team-high six assists and a game-high five steals. James also attempted just a single free throw up until that point, which might’ve contributed to his uncharacteristic outburst.

LeBron wasn’t the only Cavalier to torment his former squad on Tuesday.

Dwyane Wade continued his rock-solid roll during the Cavaliers’ nine-game run – finishing with 17 points off the bench, going 8-of-16 from the floor, adding five boards, four assists and a pair of steals against the squad he spent his first 13 seasons making history with.

J.R. Smith tallied double-figures for the third straight game – finishing with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting, adding five boards, a pair of assists and a steal.

Kyle Korver rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, chipping in with 11 points as Cleveland’s bench once again provided a nice lift – combining for 36 points in the victory.

Defensively, other than a pair of second-half lapses, the Cavaliers were sharp – holding Miami’s top scorer, Goran Dragic, to just seven points on 1-for-5 shooting.

Kevin Love drops 32 points and eight rebounds in the first half as the Cavs top Heat 108-97.

Former Cavalier, Dion Waiters, paced the Heat with 21 points, but netted 17 of those before intermission. Rookie Bam Adebayo finished with 19 points off Miami’s bench – going 7-of-7 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the stripe. Hassan Whiteside didn’t make much of a difference, despite doubling-up with 11 points and a game-high 14 boards.

The Cavaliers shot just a shade under 50 percent from the floor and canned 11 triples. For the second straight night, the Cavaliers dominated their younger opponents on the break, besting Miami, 17-6, in the win.

Turning Point -- After leading by a dozen after one quarter, Kyle Korver’s jumper to start the second put Cleveland up two TDs. But Miami went on an 8-0 run to cut the Cavs lead to six.

But after a timeout, Dwyane Wade canned a three-pointer that would open the floodgates – on the quarter and the game.

The Cavaliers would proceed to outscore the Heat 37-17 the rest of the way – taking a 26-point advantage into the locker room and cruising to the finish line. Miami wouldn’t get within double-figures the rest of the way and didn’t lead at any point during Tuesday’s matchup.

By the Numbers – 17.2, 5.7, 4.2, 1.2, 1.0 … points, boards, assists, blocks and steals that Dwyane Wade is averaging over his last six home games.

Quotable – Kevin Love, on his 38-point outburst on Tuesday night …

”I think we got into the bonus early, and I think the aggressiveness from the whole team was great from the jump. It wasn’t just myself. I thought guys were shooting their shots, getting to the free throw line and playing good basketball. I hit a couple shots inside on putbacks, made some moves and I was able to get to the free throw line and hit a couple of my threes, so I think it was a good showing for us in that first quarter.”

Up Next -- Following Tuesday’s wire-to-wire win over the Heat, the Wine & Gold get back on the road for one – traveling to Atlanta in an attempt to avenge an embarrassing home loss back on November 5. The Cavaliers return home for a Western Conference matchup on Saturday night, welcoming Marc Gasol and the Grizzlies to town to tip off the month of December. On Monday night, Cleveland makes its first trip to the Windy City, return home to take on the Kings next Wednesday and wrap up the week with a back-to-back against Indiana and Philadelphia.

Calls of the Game