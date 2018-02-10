Total Team Effort Leads New-Look Cavs Past Hawks

Wrap-Up -- Don’t look now, but the Cavaliers are having fun playing the game again.

Just one day after a series of Deadline trades essentially reshaped the roster, the Wine & Gold looked like a different team than the one that’s been mired in a fog since Christmas Day – jumping on the Lottery-bound Hawks late in the first quarter and never looking back, taking the 123-107 decision on Friday night in Atlanta.

With the quartet of new Cavaliers in the arena, the Cavs basically went seven deep – and the shorthanded Cavaliers didn’t disappoint, with Cedi Osman filling the boxscore in his first career start, LeBron James posting his second straight triple-double and tying a career-high in assists and Jeff Green and Kyle Korver combining for 54 points off the bench.

Every button Tyronn Lue pushed on Friday night worked – with the aforementioned performances plus another double-digit scoring performance by Tristan Thompson and stellar showing for Jose Calderon in the starting lineup for the first time in a month.

It also helped that the Hawks have essentially waved the white flag on the campaign just before the All-Star Break – sitting Dennis Schroeder for the entire fourth quarter after piling up 25 points through the first three.

The Philips Arena crowd made Kyle Korver – who played four-plus seasons with Atlanta – feel right at home, and it showed.

Korver came out hot, notching 16 points before intermission – but he was just getting warmed up. The four-time three-point percentage champ went 4-of-4 from long-range in the third, finishing with a season-high 30 points – going 9-for-16 from the floor, including 7-for-13 from beyond the arc, adding three boards and pair of blocks.

Jeff Green went 9-of-16 off the bench as well, canning three of the four three-pointers he attempted and going 3-for-3 from the stripe to go with three boards, four assists and a blocked shot of his own.

LeBron James orchestrated the affair – following up his mammoth game on Wednesday night with a 22-point, 17-assist, 12-rebound performance in Atlanta, going 8-for-20 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the stripe for his 10th triple-double of the season, 65th of his future Hall of Fame career.

Cedi Osman, who earned a spot in the rotation after a strong two-way performance in Wednesday’s overtime win at The Q, got his first start as a pro and didn’t disappoint. Bringing an infectious energy to the contest, the wide-eyed rookie did a little bit of everything – finishing with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, adding six boards, five assists and three steals.

Kyle Korver catches fire as the Wine & Gold clip the Hawks in the ATL.

Tristan Thompson tallied double-figure scoring once again en route to his third double-double of the season – notching 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting to go with 11 boards and a pair of blocked shots.

Jose Calderon, who amassed a 16-6 record as a starter before relinquishing his role to Isaiah Thomas in early January, picked up right where he left off – adding 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, adding five boards and an assist while committing just a pair of miscues in 20 minutes of work.

Dennis Schroeder led six Hawks in double-figures, netting 25 points on 10-for-18 shooting – the third time the German import has posted at least 25 against Cleveland this season.

Overall, Atlanta shot 44 percent from the floor compared to 55 percent for Cleveland. The Cavaliers outscored the Hawks on the break, in the paint and on second-chance opportunities. The Wine & Gold also tallied 31 assists on 46 makes in the lopsided victory.

Turning Point -- It took the new-look Cavaliers, going with a starting five that hadn’t played together all season, about one quarter to calibrate the game. But after taking a six-point edge late in the first, they never trailed again.

The scrappy Hawks kept it close through three quarters despite never taking the lead. But Kyle Korver’s barrage late in the third put Friday’s affair on ice.

Dennis Schroeder’s layup with 3:03 to play in the period got the Hawks to within three – 83-80. But Korver began tormenting his former teammates from there – canning four straight bombs, triggering a 14-2 run to end the quarter and put Atlanta in a bind for the final 12 minutes.

By the Numbers – 22.0, .609, .579 … Kyle Korver’s scoring average, shooting percentage and three-point percentage in his last two outings. In four games against the Hawks this season, those numbers adjust to 19.5 ppg, .521 and .526 respectively.

Quotable – Cedi Osman, on his first start as a Cavalier …

”It was my first game as a starter. I just tried to do what I was doing when I was coming in from the bench. We played with great pace today. We played better defense I think, and with the new guys, we’re going to be a younger and more dynamic team with a lot of energy. So I’m really excited.”

Up Next -- After dropping the Hawks on Friday night, the Wine & Gold are truly in the homestretch of the season’s first half. On Sunday afternoon, the Cavaliers wrap up their season series against the Celtics, traveling to Beantown for a nationally-televised afternoon affair. Tuesday night, Cleveland heads into the All-Star Break with a marquee inter-Conference matchup against Russell Westbrook and the Thunder in Oklahoma City. The Cavaliers’ first game after the Break is Thursday, February 22, when they welcome the Wizards to The Q.

Calls of the Game