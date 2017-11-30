Cavs Pull Away Late for 10th Straight

Wrap-Up -- The Hawks – shorthanded and in full-rebuild – have given the reigning Eastern Conference champs all they can handle so far this season. But on Thursday night, it came down to a simple fact: the Cavaliers weren’t going to allow Atlanta to beat them twice in a month or keep them from running their win streak to 10.

The feisty Hawks got to within a point with 2:37 to play, but LeBron James and Dwyane Wade helped Cleveland close the game on an 8-2 run – topping Atlanta, 121-114, on Thursday night at Philips Arena.

Along with running their win streak to double-figures, the Wine & Gold improved their road record to 7-1 in the month of November and their overall mark to 15-7.

They’re also a team that looks completely different than the one that fell to the Hawks at home back on November 5.

Playing their third game in four nights against a Hawks team that’d been off since Saturday, the Cavaliers used a familiar formula for the win – going with a heavy dose of LeBron and Love to start and a big effort by the bench with Dwyane Wade orchestrating the action the rest of the way.

Kevin Love followed his 38-point outburst in Tuesday’s win over Miami with a 25-point, 16-rebound performance against Atlanta – doubling up for the team-tying-best 14th time this season, snagging six of his boards off the offensive glass, adding a pair of assists.

LeBron was uber-efficient in the victory – going 8-of-11 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from deep, for 24 points, leading both squads with 12 assists to go with two steals and a pair of blocks.

Jae Crowder bounced back from a pair of rough starts – pitching in with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

Once again, the Cavaliers bench came up big – combining for 46 points and led by the usual suspects, plus a dash of Cedi Osman.

Dwyane Wade, who’d come off the bench 11 times in his career before arriving in Cleveland, continues to make an early case for Sixth Man of the Year – peppering the boxscore with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-5 from long-range, to go with three assists, two boards, four steals and a pair of blocks.

The Cavaliers jumped out to an early lead in Atlanta, hanging 42 points on the Hawks in the first quarter. Cleveland got sloppy in the second and found themselves trailing by four at intermission.

Balanced scoring attack leads Cavs to 10th straight win.

But Kevin Love powered the Cavs through the third quarter with a dozen points and the bench combined for 16 of Cleveland’s 22 points in the fourth to seal the deal and extend the league’s longest win streak.

The Hawks didn’t look like a four-win team on Thursday night and Dennis Schroder was a thorn in Cleveland’s side again – leading Atlanta with 27 points on 11-for-19 shooting. Ersan Ilyasova chipped in with 22 points for a Hawks team that shot 52 percent from the floor and canned 12 three-pointers.

Unfortunately for Mike Budenholzer’s squad, the Cavaliers also shot 52 percent from the floor – (each team was 41-for-79) – but 18 of those 41 makes were from long-range. Cleveland also outrebounded Atlanta, 40-29, and handed out 30 assists on the night.

Turning Point -- The Cavaliers team that dropped five of six – including that November 5 loss to these Hawks – might’ve reacted differently to a second-half deficit on the road at the end of a tough stretch. But this team can smell blood, and they went in for the kill midway through the third in Atlanta.

Dennis Schroder tied the game at 75-apiece with 7:41 to play in the third, but that was as good as it’d get for the Hawks. The Cavaliers next four field goals were from long-range – with Kevin Love’s bomb (followed by a technical free throw) putting the Wine & Gold up 12, 94-82, and back in the driver’s seat.

Atlanta cut Cleveland’s edge to a single point in the fourth, but didn’t take the lead after the Cavaliers’ run to close the third.

By the Numbers – 10-0 … Cavaliers’ record when Jae Crowder scores in double-figures, averaging 14.0 points in those contests, shooting .474 from the floor, including .404 from beyond the arc and .967 from the stripe.

Quotable – Kevin Love, on Cleveland’s Thursday night win in Atlanta …

”More than anything, just being down at halftime and being resilient was big for us. I thought we set the tone in that third quarter and just continued to fight on the defensive end. I think we made big plays in the fourth quarter, especially the offense in the last few minutes.”

Up Next -- After extending their consecutive win streak to 10 games on Thursday night, the Cavs will see if it goes to 11 on Saturday night when they welcome the struggling Memphis Grizzlies to town. On Monday night, Cleveland makes their first trip to the Windy City to take on the lowly Bulls before returning home to face Sacramento next Wednesday at The Q. Next weekend, it’s a back-to-back with the Pacers on Friday in Indy followed by Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Sixers’ first trip to Cleveland this season on Saturday, December 9th.

Calls of the Game