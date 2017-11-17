Cavs Shoot Down Clips in OT

Wrap-Up -- It took the Cavaliers four quarters just to tie Friday night’s game up. It only took them a five-minute extra session to win it.

Returning home after a successful 3-1 road trip, the Wine & Gold bounced back from a slow start, knotted the contest at the end of regulation and pushed past the Clippers in overtime – running their win streak to four games with Friday’s 118-113 win at The Q.

The Cavaliers trailed by double-figures with just under nine minutes to play, but methodically worked their way closer – drawing to within one on LeBron’s step-back triple with just over two minutes to play and tying the contest on James’ bomb with 47.9 to play.

In overtime, it was Kevin Love’s turn to torment the Clippers from long-range – canning both three-point attempts and leading Cleveland past L.A. in the extra session.

Only three Cavaliers notched double-figures on Friday night – but that trio combined for 87 of Cleveland’s 118 points.

LeBron James continued his early-season dominance – tallying his seventh 30-point game of the season, leading both squads with 39 points, going 17-for-26 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from long-range, adding a team-high 14 boards and six assists.

Kevin Love followed up with 25 points on 9-for-18 shooting, drilling two of his three three-pointers in overtime and adding eight boards, two assists, a pair of steals and a blocked shot.

Dwyane Wade went on personal mission to jump-start the Cavaliers in the second quarter – netting 17 of his 23 points in the period, doubling-up for the second time as a Cavalier, adding 11 boards, five dimes and a team-best two blocks.

The Cavaliers needed every bit of production from Friday night’s troika. Six Clippers finished in double-figures and DeAndre Jordan posted a monster night – finishing with 20 points on 10-for-12 shooting to go with 22 boards and three blocks.

Cleveland also weathered an evening in which their starting backcourt of Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith combined for just five points.

Neither team was exactly an offensive juggernaut on Friday night. The Clippers shot 45 percent from the floor; the Cavaliers, just a hair better at 47 percent – with both teams combining to go 21-for-68 from beyond the arc. The difference was at the free throw line – where the Wine & Gold made 15 more trips, going 23-for-29 compared to L.A.’s 11-for-14.

Turning Point -- Friday’s slugfest at The Q had several turning points: the Cavaliers bouncing back after falling behind 12-0 to start the game, Dwyane Wade’s personal outburst in the second quarter or even the 12-0 run to end the third.

But the moment when the game was truly decided came midway through overtime – with Kevin Love drilling back-to-back bombs that put the Cavaliers up a touchdown after trailing for most of the night.

By the Numbers – 813 … career blocked shots by Dwyane Wade, passing Vince Carter for the second spot on the NBA’s all-time career blocks list for guards. He trails only Michael Jordan (893) for the top spot in NBA history.

Quotable – Dwyane Wade, on Cleveland’s comebacks so far this year …

”I definitely feel that as we’re getting better with our defensive coverages, we’re getting better, getting to know each other. We’re one of the oldest teams in the league. We’re not built for all of this. We’re built for when the game slows down – and late in games, the game slows down and that’s kind of when we’re at our best. So that’s what we’re built for, and unfortunately we’ve been in that position a lot. We may have to continue to be. But we’re definitely built for it.”

Up Next -- Following their brief Friday night stop at home to sink the Clippers in OT, the Wine & Gold head right back on the road, traveling to Motown to face the Central Division-leading Pistons on Monday night. Cleveland comes home for a pair on either side of Thanksgiving – welcoming the Nets to town on Wednesday night before the Hornets roll in two night later. The Cavaliers visit Philly the following Monday, come home to complete the month’s sole back-to-back the following night against Miami and close out November with a Thursday night visit to Atlanta.

