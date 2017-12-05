Cavs Crush Bulls, Streak Stands at a Dozen Straight
Love, Wade Net 24 Apiece as Wine & Gold Extend NBA's Best Win Streak
Jonathan Daniel/NBAE/Getty Images
Wrap-Up -- After allowing the slumping Grizzlies to challenge them late for their 11th straight win on Saturday, the Cavaliers were in no mood for that kind of drama to get No. 12 on Monday night in Chicago.
The Bulls took a 9-3 lead to start the game, and that’s as good as it would get for the league’s worst squad – which trailed by seven after one quarter, 16 after two and by as many as 24 early in the third.
Cleveland extended its league-best run to an even dozen wins with a chance to tie the franchise record of 13 – something the 2009-10 squad did twice. The Cavaliers also tied a franchise record with their seventh straight road victory – their last loss coming back on November 9 in Houston.
The Wine & Gold dismantled the rebuilding young Bulls with efficiency – shooting 52 percent from the floor, canning 13 triples and going 16-for-17 from the stripe. The bench combined for 49 points and Cleveland committed just eight miscues as a team.
Kevin Love finished with his third straight double-double with at least 20 points – (and he finished with 38 points in the game preceding that stretch) – netting 24 points in just under 23 minutes of work, going 8-for-13 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from deep, 5-of-5 from the stripe to go with a game-best 13 boards.
Dwyane Wade took it to his former squad – and in his hometown – notching his seventh straight game in double-figures, finishing with 24 points in 26 minutes off the bench, going 9-for-13 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the line, adding six boards and a pair of assists.
LeBron James followed up with 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, adding seven boards, six assists and a pair of steals in the win.
Wade, LBJ and KLove all record 20+ as Cavs win their 12th straight.
Jeff Green was part of another strong showing by the second unit – registering 14 points and eight boards, going 6-of-19 from the floor and adding a pair of assists.
Five Bulls tallied double-figures, with Kris Dunn leading the way with 15 points and Justin Holiday and Robin Lopez pitching in with 14 points apiece.
Turning Point -- Kevin Love almost single-handedly turned the tide in Monday night’s win, coming out of the halftime locker room on a mission – scoring 10 consecutive points early in the third quarter to blow the game open.
The Cavs led by 16 at intermission, but Jae Crowder made it 19 quickly with a bomb on Cleveland’s first possession. From there, Love canned a 19-footer, with a pair of free throws bookended by two three-pointers.
When Love was done, the Bulls found themselves down by 24 points and facing a serious climb the rest of the way.
By the Numbers – .750 … Cavaliers’ winning percentage (9-3) on the road so far this year, averaging 113.3 points per, shooting 41 percent from the floor and 40 percent from long-range away from The Q.
Quotable – Kevin Love, on the difference between the Cavaliers early in the season and now …
”Just a consistent effort over a 48-minute span. Early on, we’d put together really good quarters, but we hadn’t put together a full game of sustained effort – and I think that’s what’s happening right now.”
Up Next -- The Cavaliers continue their back-and-forth stretch of games, returning home after Monday’s blowout of the Bulls in Chicago to face the Kings on Wednesday night, looking to tie the franchise winning streak at a baker’s dozen. It’s right back on the road after that, traveling for the first half of a weekend back-to-back on Friday night in Indiana against Victor Oladipo and the Pacers before returning home for a nationally-televised visit by Joel Embiid and the Sixers on Saturday night.
