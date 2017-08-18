LeBron Dons the New Duds

No photoshop needed here!

As if the release of the 2017-18 schedule wasn't enough to get you pumped for some hoops ... seeing LeBron James sporting the brand new unis for the upcoming campaign will amplify your anxiousness.

The Wine & Gold will hit the court for the 2017-18 season suited up in this new coat of armor. Designed for the modern-day defender, the Cavs have unveiled two new Nike uniforms, the Association edition (white) and the Icon edition (wine, modeled by The King).

The uniforms combine the updated and contemporary look of the Cavs brand with Nike’s innovative high-performance technology and feature global emblems of drive and determination — Nike’s Swoosh and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Wingfoot.