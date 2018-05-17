Larry Nance Jr.'s Postseason Blog



Cavaliers Backup Big Breaks Down the Boston Matchup



It’s been an up-and-down journey for Larry Nance Jr. in his first foray in the NBA Playoffs. Through the first three rounds, consistent minutes have been tough to come by for the third-year pro out of Wyoming. Nance appeared in 24 regular season contests with Cleveland, including nine starts, but as the rotations have tightened up in the postseason, the high-flying son of a Cavaliers legend has had to scrap for playing time. On Tuesday night in Boston, Nance was the first big off the bench as the Cavaliers built up an 11-point first-half lead before succumbing in the second half – notching three boards and a pair of steals in just over 11 minutes of work. As Nance and the Cavaliers gear up for the biggest game of the season on Saturday night – trying to get on the board against a Celtics team that drew first blood – he sat down with Cavs.com to talk about his recent run and what the Wine & Gold have to do to get back in the series ...

Tuesday night’s loss up in Boston was a tough one. But I was glad to get back in the rotation.

It was my job just to go out there and play hard, play defense -- just see if I can stir up some trouble and break up the rhythm of the game. And I feel like I accomplished that in the first half, for the most part. I was content with that.

In the second half, I found a hard time getting into a rhythm; it was a pretty quick in and out. So, I'm just staying positive, staying optimistic that when I get my chances I'll make the best of them. It's coming.

It’s not easy getting into a rhythm when you’re not exactly sure when your minutes are going to come. There's a rhythm thing.

I pretty much sat out the entire Toronto series, so coming back and getting thrown in there like that it -- I was ecstatic to be playing, but there's a rhythm that needs to be established again.

But I know that just comes with time and time on the court and really just through playing hard. So that's really my focus.

Coach Lue told me last game that I was definitely going to be the first big off the bench, so that's great; I was really looking forward to that. And if that's what he chooses to do on Saturday, I'll be ready. If not, I'll be the best teammate there can be.

It was fun going up against Aron Baynes in Game 2. He's a big dude.

But, you know, with guys like that, as long as it’s just physicality, it's no big deal. He's not dirty; guys like that aren't dirty or anything like that. So, I can handle all the physicality, all the pushing and shoving underneath, things like that because, you know, I'm a big guy too.

So honestly, I like going against guys like that.

All of it – going against Baynes, sitting out most of the Second Round – it’s all a new experience for me. And like anything, it’s an adjustment.

There's definitely a little bit of like: 'OK, this is what the Playoffs are like.' Now I see, going into next year, that I've got to really prepare for this going forward. It’s a whole extra two months of intense basketball added on to the season.

So, it's definitely a learning experience -- hopefully the first time of many. And I'll definitely learn from it and come back next year a little more prepared.

As draining as the Playoffs can be physically, it’s almost as demanding from a mental aspect. You have to ride an emotional rollercoaster and maintain your focus and intensity throughout.

This postseason has gone from Indiana taking us to seven games, having a hard time with them in that series -- both individually and as a team to Toronto, where for first time in my career, I sat. So that was an experience, but as a team, we swept them. So I'm thrilled with that, and yet it was kind of bittersweet.

Now with the Boston series, I'm just trying to go into it with an open mind and just be ready for whatever is thrown my way.

It's just professionalism. Everybody around keeps telling me: ‘Stay ready -- it'll bounce back to you. Stay ready, it's coming.’

And now that it's bounced back to me, I just have to be prepared to make the best out of it.

In your first go-round, you also learn that things can change drastically from one series to the next. You see some series where, for example against Indiana: Kevin had a hard time. That was a hard matchup for him, but now he's back to All-Star K-Love.

(Honestly, they were a tough matchup for us, overall. But I think that made us better.)

Everyone’s asking if my dad has any advice for me. But it’s pretty consistent with everyone else’s message: Stay ready.

And with this being my first time, I'm still trying to figure my way through everything. And so, whenever we're going through plays, he's telling me: ‘You really need to be locked in because the plays we're going over, you're going to see them 50 times in the next week-and-a-half. So, really be paying attention and really know your game plan.’

So now we just need to get to Saturday night and see where the series goes from here.

The Celtics definitely came out and punched us. And they play great at home, they're 9-0 this postseason at home. So that's just what they do. And we've just got to be prepared to win back our home court.

So if and when we do that, it's going to be a whole new series.

They did what they were supposed to do. Now it's time for us to answer.