Results from the Cavs' Draft Lottery History

As the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery approaches, take a look back at the Wine & Gold's previous Lottery experiences, including their pre-Lottery Draft position, eventual Draft position and player selection ...

Year Pre-Lottery Position Drafted Selection 1986 2 1 Brad Daugherty* 1987 1 7 Kevin Johnson 1991 11 11 Terrell Brandon 1996 12 12 Vitaly Potapenko** 1997 13 13 Derek Anderson 1999 7 8 Andre Miller*** 1999 10 11 Trajan Langdon 2000 8 8 Jamal Crawford# 2001 7 8 DeSagana Diop 2002 6 6 Dajuan Wagner 2003 1 1 LeBron James 2004 10 10 Luke Jackson 2005 13 13 Pick traded to Charlotte via Phoenix 2011 8 1 Kyrie Irving## 2011 2 4 Tristan Thompson 2012 3 4 Dion Waiters 2013 3 1 Anthony Bennett 2014 9 1 Andrew Wiggins### 2018 (via BKN) 8 TBD TBD

* (from Los Angeles Clippers via Philadelphia 76ers)

** (from Washington Bullets)

*** (from Boston Celtics)

# (traded to Chicago Bulls for Chris Mihm)

## (Los Angeles Clippers pick acquired via a February 2011 trade that sent guard Mo Williams and forward Jamario Moon to Los Angeles in exchange for guard Baron Davis and the Clippers first round pick)

###

(traded along with Anthony Bennett to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love)