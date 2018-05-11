Results from the Cavs' Draft Lottery History

Posted: May 11, 2018

As the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery approaches, take a look back at the Wine & Gold's previous Lottery experiences, including their pre-Lottery Draft position, eventual Draft position and player selection ...

Year Pre-Lottery Position Drafted Selection
1986 2 1 Brad Daugherty*
1987 1 7 Kevin Johnson
1991 11 11 Terrell Brandon
1996 12 12 Vitaly Potapenko**
1997 13 13 Derek Anderson
1999 7 8 Andre Miller***
1999 10 11 Trajan Langdon
2000 8 8 Jamal Crawford#
2001 7 8 DeSagana Diop
2002 6 6 Dajuan Wagner
2003 1 1 LeBron James
2004 10 10 Luke Jackson
2005 13 13 Pick traded to Charlotte via Phoenix
2011 8 1 Kyrie Irving##
2011 2 4 Tristan Thompson
2012 3 4 Dion Waiters
2013 3 1 Anthony Bennett
2014 9 1 Andrew Wiggins###
2018 (via BKN) 8 TBD TBD

* (from Los Angeles Clippers via Philadelphia 76ers)
** (from Washington Bullets)
*** (from Boston Celtics)
# (traded to Chicago Bulls for Chris Mihm)
## (Los Angeles Clippers pick acquired via a February 2011 trade that sent guard Mo Williams and forward Jamario Moon to Los Angeles in exchange for guard Baron Davis and the Clippers first round pick)
###
(traded along with Anthony Bennett to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love)

