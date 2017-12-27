The Cavaliers Unveil City Edition Uniform

The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled the fourth uniform from the NBA Nike Collection, the City Edition, to complete their on-court look for the 2017-18 season. The new gray uniform features a design that is uniquely Cleveland and represents the spirit of a team, its fans, a city and region united to Defend The Land. It is the first time in franchise history that the team will wear the color gray on the court.



The City Edition joins the Association (white), Icon (wine) and Statement (black) Editions as the final installment in a collection of four new Nike uniforms introduced for the 2017-18 season. As with the previously introduced uniforms —the City Edition features the Nike Swoosh and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Wingfoot - two global emblems reflecting success, drive and determination. Each uniform was designed by the Cavs in collaboration with Nike.

“There is a cool new vibe about Cleveland and with the design of the City Edition we wanted to make a bold statement about who we are today - a united community that is proud of ‘The Land,’ protective of our place in the universe and committed to defending our home court together. We couldn’t be more excited about introducing this new uniform concept to everyone who stands by Cleveland and the Cleveland Cavaliers.” Tracy Marek, Cavaliers Chief Marketing Officer

The Cavs will debut the City Edition uniform on Saturday, February 3rd when they host the Houston Rockets at Quicken Loans Arena. The team will wear the City Edition a total of 12 times (8 home, 4 road) this season.



The City Edition combines the updated and contemporary look of the Cavs brand with signature elements that are synonymous with Cleveland. “The Land,” a popular nickname for Cleveland, is displayed across the chest of the jersey in a bold white font and outlined in dark gray with gold highlights. The Nike Swoosh logo is positioned on the upper right chest and the Goodyear Wingfoot on the upper left.