Did you miss CavsHQ's the LIVE coverage from 2017 Media Day powered by FirstEnergy?

Have no fear, Cavs.com has you covered!

Watch the full show below as hosts John Michael and Rafael Hern√°ndez Brito along with correspondents Joe Gabriele and Ryan 'Boo' Banks provide you coverage from throughout the day including interviews with Coach Lue, LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas and more.