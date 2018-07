The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Sunday, July 8 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

Listen to Sunday's episode of CavsHQ as host Mike Snyder is joined by Cavs legends Jim Chones and Campy Russell to discuss the Wine & Gold's offseason thus far.

Plus, hear from Cavs rookie, Collin Sexton.

