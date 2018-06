The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Sunday, June 24 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

Listen in as hosts Scott Zurilla and Joe Gabriele recap Collin Sexton's press conference, Koby Altman's Press conference after the draft, and Fred McLeod does a one on one interview with Sexton's Alabama coach Avery Johnson.

