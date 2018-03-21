CavsHQ - March 20, 2018

The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Tuesday, March 20th on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

In this episode, John Michael and Allie Clifton talk with Pam Frasco about the upcoming Community Fun Run while we hear from Rafa Hernandez-Brito and his interview with Kevin Love at UCLA from this past road trip.

