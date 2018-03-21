CavsHQ - March 20, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Tuesday, March 20th on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.
In this episode, John Michael and Allie Clifton talk with Pam Frasco about the upcoming Community Fun Run while we hear from Rafa Hernandez-Brito and his interview with Kevin Love at UCLA from this past road trip.
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 21: Welcome to the Show
John Michael and Allie Clifton welcome everyone to the Season 2 Show 21 of CavsHQ.
| 06:53
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 21: Kevin Love Interview Part 1
Part 1 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito’s interview with Cavaliers forward Kevin Love from the campus of UCLA.
| 07:57
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 21: Kevin Love Interview Part 2
Part 2 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito’s interview with Cavaliers forward Kevin Love from the campus of UCLA.
| 04:11
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 21: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner
In this week's Discount Drug Mart Community Corner, the recent Black Heritage celebration event held at Cleveland Clinic Courts by the Cavaliers is highlighted.
| 02:18
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 21: Pam Frasco Interview
John Michael and Allie Clifton’s interview with VP of Marketing and Communications, Pam Frasco.
| 06:20
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 21: Ryan "Boo" Banks joins the Show
Ryan "Boo" Banks joins John Michael to discuss Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas and his recent trip to Quicken Loans Arena.
| 08:45
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 21: Wrap-Up
John Michael and Ryan "Boo" Banks wrap up show 21.
| 05:39