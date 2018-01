The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Tuesday, January 16th on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

In this episode, Cavaliers rookie, Cedi Osman, joins the set to talk about his freshman campaign in The Land.

Plus, Sports Time Ohio's Jensen Lewis stops by to talk some Tribe.

Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive