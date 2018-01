The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Monday, January 1st on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

In this episode, Austin Carr, Fred McLeod, Allie Clifton, and Joe Gabriele join Rafa at his parent's house in California to talk about the Cavs season so far and spending the holidays with family.

