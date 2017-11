The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Wednesday, November 29th on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

In this episode, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito are joined by assistant coach Jim Boylan and Cavaliers legend Jim Chones to talk about their Marquette playing days.

Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive