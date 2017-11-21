Isaiah Thomas Joins CavsHQ

Posted: Nov 21, 2017

The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Tuesday, November 21st on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

In this episode, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito are joined by Isaiah Thomas!

Plus, Cavs.com's Joe Gabriele stops by to dish about the squad.

Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive

CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Welcome to the Show

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito welcome everyone to the Season 2 Show 6 of CavsHQ.

CavsHQ - IT - November 22, 2017

CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Welcome to the Show
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Welcome to the Show

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito welcome everyone to the Season 2 Show 6 of CavsHQ.
Nov 22, 2017  |  04:39
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Isaiah Thomas Interview Part 1
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Isaiah Thomas Interview Part 1

Part 1 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito's interview with Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas.
Nov 22, 2017  |  05:00
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Isaiah Thomas Interview Part 2
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Isaiah Thomas Interview Part 2

Part 2 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito's interview with Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas.
Nov 22, 2017  |  11:21
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner

In this week's Discount Drug Mart Community Corner, John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito talk about the Cavaliers legends turkey giveaway.
Nov 22, 2017  |  00:55
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Cavs.com Writer with Joe G
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Cavs.com Writer with Joe G

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito discuss Jose Calderon's recent success with Cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele.
Nov 22, 2017  |  08:14
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Mr. Hypothetical with Joe G
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Mr. Hypothetical with Joe G

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito play a game called Mr. Hypothetical with Cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele.
Nov 22, 2017  |  09:40
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Wrap-up
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Wrap-up

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito wrap up show 6.
Nov 22, 2017  |  01:26
