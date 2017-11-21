Isaiah Thomas Joins CavsHQ

The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Tuesday, November 21st on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

In this episode, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito are joined by Isaiah Thomas!

Plus, Cavs.com's Joe Gabriele stops by to dish about the squad.

