Assistant Coach Phil Handy Joins CavsHQ
NBAE/Getty Images
The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Tuesday, November 14th on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.
In this episode, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito are joined by Cavaliers Assistant Coach Phil Handy.
Plus, Cavs.com's Joe Gabriele stops by to announce the Employee of the Month - Miss Hallie Yavitch!
Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 5: Welcome to the Show
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito welcome everyone to the Season 2 Show 5 of CavsHQ.
CavsHQ - Phil Handy
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 5: Welcome to the Show
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito welcome everyone to the Season 2 Show 5 of CavsHQ.
| 02:24
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 5: Phil Handy Interview Part 1
Part 1 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito’s interview with Cavaliers assistant coach Phil Handy.
| 09:20
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 5: Phil Handy Interview Part 2
Part 2 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito’s interview with Cavaliers assistant coach Phil Handy.
| 09:18
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 5: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner
In this week's Discount Drug Mart Community Corner, John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito talk about the Cavaliers Habitat for Humanity project.
| 00:53
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 5: Cavs.com Writer with Joe G
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito discuss some of the offseason rule changes with Cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele.
| 09:21
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 5: Cavs HQ Employee of the Month
Cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele presents November’s Employee of the Month, Hallie Yavitch.
| 08:16
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 5: Wrap-up
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito wrap up show 5.
| 02:36