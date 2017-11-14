Assistant Coach Phil Handy Joins CavsHQ

The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Tuesday, November 14th on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

In this episode, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito are joined by Cavaliers Assistant Coach Phil Handy.

Plus, Cavs.com's Joe Gabriele stops by to announce the Employee of the Month - Miss Hallie Yavitch!

