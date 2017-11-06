Jeff Green Joins CavsHQ
David Liam Kyle/NBAE/GettyImages
The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Monday, November 6th on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.
In this episode, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito are joined by Cavaliers forward Jeff Green.
Plus, Cavs.com's Joe Gabriele stops by and we hear from Ryan "Boo" Banks for her "In the Post" segment.
Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 4: Welcome to the Show
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito welcome everyone to the Season 2 Show 4 of CavsHQ.
CavsHQ - November 8, 2017
| 03:52
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 4: Jeff Green Interview Part 1
Part 1 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito interview with Cavaliers forward Jeff Green.
| 07:36
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 4: Jeff Green Interview Part 2
Part 2 of John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito interview with Cavaliers forward Jeff Green.
| 09:08
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 4: First Half Wrap Up
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito wrap up the first half of the show and look ahead to the second half hour.
| 01:24
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 4: “In The Post” with Boo
Ryan “Boo” Banks takes us “In The Post” to take a look at some of the best social media posts of the week.
| 05:55
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 4: Cavs.com Beat Writer Joe G
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito talk about LeBron’s historical 57 point night with Cavs.com beat writer Joe Gabriele.
| 07:01
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 4: Wrap-up
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito play over/under with Joe G and wrap up show 4.
| 07:10